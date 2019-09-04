Favor Appoints Fernando Trueba As Chief Marketing Officer

"This position is a natural step in further establishing Favor's presence across Texas and we are thrilled to have Fernando leading our growing marketing organization," said Favor President, Steven Pho. "I am confident his leadership and expertise in building brands will help propel Favor's brand and growth forward."

Trueba was most recently the CEO and co-founder of Luv.it, a technology company focused on building a more sustainable and transparent fashion industry through its mobile commerce platform that showcases ethical and sustainable fashion designers from over 20 countries. As CEO, he oversaw business strategy, investor relations, product development, user acquisition and experience, go-to-market strategy and hiring. During his tenure, Trueba led his team in signing over 400 fashion designers to integrate with Luv.it and secured strategic partnerships with nonprofits, retailers, colleges, banks and key media players to fuel customer acquisition across offline and online channels.

Prior to founding Luv.it, Trueba led eBay's geographic expansion to launch eBay Marketplaces in over 18 markets across Latin America, positioning the site as the leading e-commerce destination for cross-border trade in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Chile. His previous experience also includes Microsoft where he designed and implemented the competitive strategy for Windows 8 devices; Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products where he led the successful launch of Splenda in Mexico and business expansion in Latin America; as well as RedBull where he led marketing efforts for the leading energy drink brand in Mexico.

Trueba joins Favor as the company continues fueling its growth with strategic marketing efforts across Texas, including the recent launch of Favor's first statewide brand campaign featuring television commercials, digital brand media, streaming services, strategic sponsorships and out-of-home media. Favor, that was acquired by H-E-B in February 2018, currently operates in over 130 Texas cities with over 75,000 Runners on the platform who have completed over 18 million deliveries to-date.

"Favor's remarkable growth amid the continually evolving on-demand space has been impressive to watch," said Trueba. "I am excited for the opportunity to continue building Favor's brand alongside such a talented and passionate team dedicated to achieving market leadership in Texas."

With over 350 employees and growing, Favor recently opened its new 81,000-square-foot headquarters in East Austin and is actively hiring across all areas of expertise, including engineering, product, marketing, sales, operations and more. Career opportunities can be found on Favor's website .

