Favor Brings All of Texans' Delivery Favorites to One App With Debut of Its H-E-B Now Delivery Feature

New campaign from AOR Preacher humorously touts the overabundance of items now available through Favor

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor Delivery , the only on-demand delivery app by and for Texans, today announced the launch of H-E-B Now , a new grocery product offering in partnership with its parent company and beloved Texas grocery retailer, H-E-B. Available today exclusively in the Favor app, H-E-B Now offers a fast and convenient solution for busy individuals and families to take care of their last-minute grocery needs.

Perfect for quick grocery shop needs, Favor customers can use H-E-B Now’s search feature to find their favorite items, as well as browse popular categories across fruit and vegetables, milk and eggs, pantry, deli and prepared food, meat and seafood, everyday essentials, health and beauty and more.

Whether it is a forgotten recipe item or a midweek restock on produce and pantry staples, Favor customers can get up to 15 items delivered in 45 minutes or less through H-E-B Now – and with no delivery or service fees on orders over $25 now through the end of the year. Texans can shop H-E-B Now in the Favor app's new "H-E-B" tab, along with all of their other H-E-B favorites, including H-E-B Beer & Wine, Blooms by H-E-B, H-E-B Sushiya, True Texas BBQ and more. The exclusive offering marks the latest in the brand's push to continue proving its mantra that Favor is "How Texas Orders In."

To introduce H-E-B Now, as well as highlight all that the Favor app has to offer – from restaurants of every cuisine to groceries, flowers, alcohol and more – the brand is launching a campaign called "All in Favor" created in partnership with agency of record, Preacher. Playful ads feature a fast-talking Texan who shows up amid everyday moments — watching the big game in the living room, hitting the pickleball courts, swinging at the playground — to let customers know, in just 30 seconds, the abundance of items that can be ordered through the app.

The campaign, which will run throughout the state of Texas on connected and linear broadcast TV, as well as digital media and social media platforms, closes with the reminder of all that Favor delivers, "All your local restaurants. All your last-minute H-E-B needs. All your Texas favorites. All in Favor."

View a selection of the spots here , here and here .

"This new service strengthens our commitment to delivering Texas hospitality throughout our home state by offering Texans a quick and convenient way to tackle their last-minute grocery needs from their favorite grocery retailer – H-E-B," said Chris Rogge, Favor's senior director of brand and creative. "We are dedicated to delivering the best service and selection to Texans no matter what their delivery needs are, and there is no better way to showcase this than through our "All in Favor" campaign."

"All in Favor" is the third campaign from Favor under its "How Texas Orders In" platform, which launched in August 2023, shortly after Preacher was named agency of record. The debut campaign featured new-to-the-state Texans sharing the quirky things they've learned about their neighbors since moving in. The second campaign documented a death-defying Favor delivery to the top of a mountain to prove just how far Favor will go to bring the best of Texas to its customers.

"With H-E-B Now creating so many more delivery possibilities, we needed to create a character who could properly convey such an uptick in inventory (and do so with true Texas flair) while making the list of items compelling," said Jacob Neuenswander, senior copywriter at Preacher. "Enter our fast-talking Texan — inspired by modern-day auctioneers — who loves nothing more than to surprise hungry folks in everyday situations, like a game day watch-party and a pickleball match. Now, you have this memorable character rattling on about avocado toast while zipping no-look winners over the net, and that's just a ton of fun to watch."

About Favor

Founded in Austin in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners (drivers), who have delivered more than 90 million Favors to date—which range from restaurant meals and alcohol to groceries and everyday essentials. In 2018, Favor became the first US on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability, which prompted its sale to grocery retailer H-E-B, a trusted and deeply loved staple for Texans since 1905. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Instagram , Linkedin , TikTok and X .

About Preacher

Preacher is a full-service creative agency based in Austin, Texas. We're spreading the good word for brands we believe in like GMC, Foot Locker, Shake Shack, High Noon, ESPN and Sport Clips. For more information visit http://preacher.co .

