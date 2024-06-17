Favor Delivery and Feeding Texas Launch Summer Meals Campaign

$50,000 giving campaign to help fight summer hunger across Texas; Favor to donate 10 meals to Feeding Texas for every delivery completed now through July 31, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor Delivery, the only delivery app by and for Texans, today announced a giving campaign to donate up to 200,000 meals to Feeding Texas , the state's largest hunger-relief organization. Now through July 31, Favor will donate the equivalent of 10 meals to Feeding Texas for every delivery completed, giving customers an easy way to help fight summer hunger in Texas every time they use Favor. Feeding Texas consists of a network of 20 local member food banks across the state – with $2.50 equaling the cost of 10 meals for those in need, the total donation could amount to up to $50,000.

25% of Texas children experience hunger — higher than the national average. Favor's summer meals campaign with Feeding Texas will help serve the millions of Texas children who experience food insecurity with no access to free or reduced-price school breakfasts and lunches during the summer when school is out.

"Feeding Texas is thrilled to partner with Favor to support our fight against summer hunger and ensure Texas kids have access to food year-round," said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the state association of food banks. "We know that here in Texas, hunger doesn't take a summer vacation. While summer should be a time of joy and relaxation for kids, it can also mean up to 90 days without reliable school meals that many kids depend on to thrive. When Texas kids lose out on school meals, food banks see hunger spike and increased need in their communities. We are grateful for this generous support from Favor and know that together, we can end summer hunger in Texas."

Contributions help Feeding Texas serve millions of individuals and families experiencing hunger and food security, including the millions of Texas children who experience food insecurity with no access to free or reduced-price school breakfasts and lunches during the summer when school is out:

25% (one in four) of Texas children experience hunger

children experience hunger Texas' child food insecurity rate is higher than the national average

child food insecurity rate is higher than the national average According to Feeding America, kids who don't get enough to eat, especially during their first three years, begin life at a serious disadvantage

Nearly 4 million (one in eight) Texans struggle with hunger and food insecurity

Texas is one of just nine states with higher food insecurity than the national average

With a strong commitment to hunger relief and giving back to the communities Favor serves, the on-demand delivery service's contributions have totaled over 2 million meals through a series of donations and fundraising campaigns since 2019.

