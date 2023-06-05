FAVOR DELIVERY CELEBRATES 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH GIVING CAMPAIGN TO DONATE 500,000 MEALS TO FEEDING TEXAS

"We are thrilled to mark a decade of delivering food from Texas' favorite restaurants, stores and more across our home state," said Keith Duncan, Favor CEO. "As we celebrate this major milestone, it is essential for us to give back to the communities that have supported us throughout the past 10 years. With food delivery at the heart of our business and nearly 4 million Texans struggling with hunger and food insecurity, we are dedicated to making a meaningful impact on this critical issue in our communities."

With a strong commitment to fighting hunger relief in the communities it serves, Favor's contributions to Feeding Texas have totaled over 1.4 million meals since 2019.

"We are immensely grateful for Favor's commitment to fighting summer hunger in Texas. Their ongoing dedication to supporting Feeding Texas and our mission is truly commendable," said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. "Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of countless individuals and families across the state this summer. We appreciate this partnership and look forward to the positive impact it will create."

Founded on June 5, 2013, in Austin, Texas, with just two employees and two Runners, Favor has grown its corporate team to over 400 employees, as well as its community of Runners – which has grown to over 100,000 contract delivery drivers who have completed over 70 million deliveries across more than 400 Texas cities. With tens of thousands of stores and restaurants on its platform, Favor has generated $1.2 billion in incremental sales for businesses across Texas to date. In 2017, Favor became the first U.S. on-demand delivery service to achieve profitability, and in 2018, Favor was acquired by Texas' leading grocery retailer, H-E-B . As a wholly owned subsidiary, Favor continues to operate independently as a separate brand, while helping accelerate H-E-B's path to becoming a digital retail industry leader in Texas.

Favor is currently hiring to support the company's growth across nearly all areas of expertise, including accounting, business analytics, creative and brand, engineering, finance, operations, people operations, sales and support. Open career opportunities can be found on favordelivery.com/careers . Over the years, Favor has also consistently been named a top workplace by the Austin Business Journal and the Austin American-Statesman, and in 2019, its East Austin headquarters earned the title of Austin's Coolest Office by the Austin Business Journal.

About Favor

Favor is the easiest way to get anything delivered in 45 minutes or less. Whether it's lunch at the office, a household shopping list or those errands you just don't have time for—your delivery driver (we call them Runners) can deliver it in just a few taps. Founded in 2013, in Austin, Texas, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners, who have delivered more than 70 million Favors to date. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Favor