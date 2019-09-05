Favor Named Proud Partner Of The Dallas Cowboys

"It is an honor to partner with a brand that shares our Texas roots, as well as a passion for innovation and delivering the best possible experience," said Eric Sudol, Dallas Cowboys vice president of corporate partnerships sales and marketing. "Favor has built an incredible brand as the leading on-demand delivery service here in our home state, and we are thrilled to welcome Favor to the Cowboys family."

As a Proud Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Favor will make it easier than ever for the team to get their favorite post-game or practice meals and snacks delivered quickly and will deliver a number of promotions and experiences to Cowboys Nation at AT&T Stadium and throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Throughout the season, Favor plans to offer unique fan experiences, including the potential for surprise deliveries made by Cowboys players, the chance to win tickets and merchandise on social media and more.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with a fellow Texas company that is also one of the most successful and beloved sports organizations in the world," said Fernando Trueba, chief marketing officer of Favor. "We look forward to collaborating with the Cowboys to add to the fan experience and introduce even more of Texas to Favor."

This partnership marks Favor's first with an NFL team and complements the on-demand delivery company's strategic marketing efforts across Texas, including the recent launch of Favor's first statewide brand campaign that features television commercials, digital brand media, streaming services, strategic sponsorships and out-of-home media.

About Favor

Favor is the easiest way to get your favorite restaurants, snacks or beer and wine delivered in under an hour. Whether it's lunch at the office, a household shopping list or those errands you just don't have time for — your personal assistant (we call them Runners) can deliver it in just a few taps. Founded in 2013, in Austin, Texas, Favor has grown to service more than 130 cities across Texas with over 75,000 Runners and has delivered more than 18 million Favors to-date. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Favor

Related Links

http://www.favordelivery.com

