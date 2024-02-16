Fawn Weaver, Groundbreaking Business Mogul and Founder & CEO of Uncle Nearest Whiskey, Announced as Keynote Speaker at THINK BOLD FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The THINK BOLD Festival & Conference is honored to announce Fawn Weaver, the visionary Founder & CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, as a keynote speaker for the 2024 edition. This significant event is scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 13th, 2024.

Fawn Weaver, celebrated for her remarkable achievements as the first Black American woman to build a $1B+ company, has led Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey to become the fastest-growing whiskey brand in U.S. history and the most awarded year after year. Beyond her business acumen, Weaver is a New York Times bestselling author and the visionary behind the $50M Uncle Nearest Venture Fund, committed to investing in minority-founded, owned, and led brands poised for legacy status.

At THINK BOLD FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE, Weaver will share invaluable insights and lessons on following your inspiration as a leader in business, building a values-driven brand, and outlining principles for success that transcend industries.

As CEO and founder of Grant Sidney, Inc., Weaver has been at the forefront of her investments, often taking on active leadership roles to steer her ventures towards unprecedented success.

Joining Weaver as keynotes at the conference will be iconic fashion designer Dapper Dan and serial entrepreneur and comedian B.Simone, alongside other luminaries.

Join Us for an Unrivaled Gathering of Minds

THINK BOLD FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE invites you to be part of this exceptional gathering. Tickets, badges, vendor, and sponsorship opportunities, as well as special student and group rates, are now available. Visit www.thinkboldfest.com for more information and to secure your place at this landmark event.

About THINK BOLD:

The Think Bold Festival and Conference is a premier platform uniting forward-thinking individuals, industry leaders, and influencers to explore innovative ideas, foster collaborations, and champion positive change. Emphasizing entrepreneurship, innovation, and personal growth, the event offers unparalleled insights and networking opportunities across various sectors.

About GENERATION MEDIA GROUP:

Led by visionaries Troy McNair Sr. and Maurice Henderson, GENERATION MEDIA GROUP (GMG) is a catalyst in contemporary culture and innovation. More than a media company, GMG is synonymous with transformative storytelling and advanced branding strategies.

Our narrative-driven approach resonates with modern audiences, as we blend artful storytelling with cutting-edge technology. Our expertise in branding goes beyond the conventional, creating identities that speak to the heart of the community and forge lasting connections.

At GMG, we are committed to empowering communities and sparking change through our media initiatives. We're not just following the cultural narrative; we are shaping it, ensuring our contributions foster a connected, forward-thinking world.

