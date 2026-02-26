Faye Awarded New Logo Partner of the Year and Top Customer Growth Performance at SugarCRM 2026 Sales Kickoff

Faye cements its position as a global CRM leader by securing top honors for excellence in new client acquisition and sustained customer success within the SugarCRM ecosystem.

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management, today announced it has been recognized by SugarCRM with two prestigious awards at the 2026 SugarCRM Sales Kickoff (SKO): New Logo Partner of the Year and Top Customer Growth Performance.

Faye 2026 SugarCRM Awards

These accolades underscore Faye's commitment to driving measurable business impact and its position as a premier global authority in CRM strategy. By focusing on the intersection of innovation and execution, Faye continues to help mid-market and enterprise organizations transition from traditional CRM environments to high-performance, intelligence-driven ecosystems.

The New Logo Partner of the Year award highlights Faye's success in expanding the SugarCRM footprint, bringing the platform's "Precision Selling" capabilities to a diverse range of new industries. Simultaneously, the Top Customer Growth Performance award recognizes Faye's ability to help existing clients scale their operations, optimize their technology stacks, and realize the full potential of their software investments year-over-year.

"Winning these awards is a testament to the dedication of our team and our deep-rooted partnership with SugarCRM," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "Our goal has always been to go beyond simple implementation. We want to empower our clients to achieve top-tier performance through strategic CRM optimization and AI-driven insights. Being recognized for both new acquisition and sustained customer growth confirms that our approach, making the world's best software even better, is delivering the results our clients need to lead in their respective markets."

As organizations in 2026 face increasing pressure to drive revenue predictability, Faye's expertise in unifying CRM, CX, and AI ensures that businesses can navigate complex sales cycles with confidence. These awards further solidify Faye's reputation as a trusted advisor capable of delivering seamless, scalable, and results-driven solutions.

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations. A ten-time Inc. 5000 award winner, Faye is a trusted advisor in CRM, CX, and AI, recognized by customers and partners alike for its expertise.

Faye goes beyond solving technology challenges, focusing on unlocking the full potential of software to drive long-term success. Through an innovative, all-inclusive, and cost-effective approach, the company helps organizations select, deploy, integrate, and optimize sales, service, and marketing solutions that not only meet business needs but also fuel growth. Backed by proven expertise, elite partnerships, and a suite of proprietary products, Faye delivers seamless, scalable, and results-driven solutions. Its award-winning model ensures adaptability and excellence, providing support whenever, wherever, and however organizations require. Simply put, Faye makes the world's best software even better.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM offers software solutions that help marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar's platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier. Designed to cut through complexity and prioritize opportunities, SugarCRM is ideal for complex, relationship-driven industries looking to accelerate growth and drive smarter decision-making.

SOURCE Faye