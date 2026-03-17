Faye Launches Fractional Chief AI Officer Services to Provide Strategic AI Leadership for Mid-Market Organizations

New offering provides senior-level AI expertise on a flexible basis, helping businesses navigate the complexities of AI strategy, data governance, and ethical integration.

CALABASAS, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faye, a global leader in AI, software strategy, deployment, and integrations, today announced the launch of its Fractional Chief AI Officer (CAIO) services. This new offering is designed to bridge the leadership gap for organizations that need high-level AI direction to drive measurable results without the cost or commitment of a full-time executive hire.

As artificial intelligence becomes a core component of business operations, many mid-market and enterprise organizations are struggling to move beyond scattered experiments. Faye's Fractional CAIO service provides a dedicated strategic leader to align AI initiatives with core business objectives, ensuring that technology investments translate into long-term operational excellence.

Navigating the Future of AI Leadership

The pace of AI innovation is creating immense pressure on leadership teams to adopt new tools while simultaneously managing regulatory requirements and ethical risks. Inside many companies, AI projects are often siloed or lack clear ownership, leading to inefficient deployments.

"AI is moving at lightspeed, and it can't be treated like a standard IT project. It requires a fundamental shift in strategy and culture," said Jason Green, President & Chief AI Officer. "Many organizations aren't ready for a permanent CAIO, but they desperately need that level of expertise today. By offering Fractional CAIO services, we're providing the strategic 'north star' our clients need to deploy AI safely, effectively, and with a clear focus on ROI."

Bridging Strategy and Execution

Faye's Fractional CAIOs function as an extension of the client's executive team, focusing on:

Strategic Roadmap Development: Identifying and prioritizing high-value AI use cases that deliver the fastest time-to-value.

Identifying and prioritizing high-value AI use cases that deliver the fastest time-to-value. Data Governance & Risk Management: Establishing frameworks for responsible AI adoption, risk management, and compliance with evolving regulations.

Establishing frameworks for responsible AI adoption, risk management, and compliance with evolving regulations. Cross-Departmental Alignment: Connecting AI projects across sales, marketing, and support to create a unified organizational strategy.

Connecting AI projects across sales, marketing, and support to create a unified organizational strategy. Change Management & Culture: Reducing internal friction by framing AI as a tool to augment and empower employees rather than replace them.

"What we value most about our Fractional Chief AI Officer is their ability to bridge the gap between AI hype and real-world application. Faye has helped us navigate the complexities of data privacy and integration, giving us the confidence to deploy AI solutions that are both secure and impactful," said Erin Youel, Head of People & Talent at 8020 Consulting.

A Scalable Model for Growth

The Fractional CAIO model is specifically tailored for companies that recognize the transformative power of AI but require a more flexible, cost-effective approach than a traditional executive search. Unlike tactical consultants who focus on one-off automations, Faye's Fractional CAIOs own the long-term vision and hold teams accountable for achieving measurable business outcomes.

This service further expands the Faye AI Ecosystem, which includes the Faye Agent Portal, a secure hub for managing AI agents, and specialized AI Workshops designed to educate teams and map opportunities.

The Fractional Chief AI Officer service is now available from Faye. To learn more about how Faye is helping organizations lead through the AI revolution, visit the Faye AI Services page.

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations. A ten-time Inc. 5000 award winner, Faye is a trusted advisor in CRM, CX, and AI, recognized by customers and partners alike for its expertise.

Faye goes beyond solving technology challenges, focusing on unlocking the full potential of software to drive long-term success. Through an innovative, all-inclusive, and cost-effective approach, the company helps organizations select, deploy, integrate, and optimize sales, service, and marketing solutions that not only meet business needs but also fuel growth. Backed by proven expertise, elite partnerships, and a suite of proprietary products, Faye delivers seamless, scalable, and results-driven solutions. Its award-winning model ensures adaptability and excellence, providing support whenever, wherever, and however organizations require. Simply put, Faye makes the world's best software even better.

SOURCE Faye