Fazir Ali Joins TaxAct as Head of Product

"As a deeply customer obsessed business, our focus is on trusted, personalized and curated customer experiences," said Sanjay Baskaran, President of TaxAct. "We are fortunate to have Fazir joining our team in this important role where the needs of our clients are the highest priority. He has proven himself to be a technically-skilled and visionary leader with a well-deserved reputation for innovative thinking, accuracy, and attention to detail."

As a member of the TaxAct senior executive team, Mr. Ali will lead and conduct market/customer research and outreach to existing customers to identify solutions that address their current and future needs. He is also charged with establishing new product priorities and identifying profitable product extensions that reflect TaxAct customer requirements.

"I feel like my entire career in financial services has led me to this point," remarked Fazir Ali. "TaxAct's customer-centric focus and utilization of technology-enabled solutions aligns perfectly with my own past experience. I look forward to working with TaxAct's outstanding team of product managers and tax professionals to develop products that deliver an outstanding customer experience and take the worry out of filing taxes."

Prior to joining TaxAct, Mr. Ali was SVP, Head of Mobile Strategy, Digital Product Management & Innovation for KeyBank in Cleveland. In that role, he was charged with developing and executing the total digital strategy and roadmap from idea generation all the way through to launch for KeyBank's Consumer, Private Bank, Investment Services and Small Business units.

Earlier in his career, he spent five years with JPMorgan Chase & Co. rising through the ranks from Business Analyst to Assistant Vice President, Senior Mobile Product Manager. Mr. Ali holds a BS degree in Information Systems and Operations Management from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a MBA from Ohio University. He has also studied at Case Western Reserve University.

