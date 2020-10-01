Fazoli's joins delivery.com platform to deliver fast, fresh Italian

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for online ordering, today announced that Fazoli's has launched on the platform. Fazoli's – the renowned, Lexington, KY-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes, is creating another way for customers to enjoy their food in the comfort of their home or office.

Fazoli's has nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, and launched on delivery.com in early September. Customers who live in regions of Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, and Texas can order from Fazoli's for delivery or pickup via the delivery.com mobile web or App. Customers can earn points on every order, and find the location nearest to them.

"Fazoli's is excited to partner with delivery.com. Off-Premise sales continue to be a focus for our brand and we are thrilled to join the delivery.com platform to continue to bring the Fazoli's premium quality Italian food to guests where they live, work and play," said Jennifer Crawford, Director of Off-Premise Sales for Fazoli's.

Fazoli's classic Italian food offers choices for everyone, from classic staples like breadsticks and pastas to new dishes and combos like the Super Family Meal.

"The team at Fazoli's is genuinely committed to providing the best food for their customers, and we're proud to have their restaurants on our platform," said Nat Brogadir, CBO of delivery.com . "Powering the ordering experience for Fazoli's helps us bring people the menu favorites they love, no matter the occasion."

To order Fazoli's through delivery.com, visit delivery.com or download the delivery.com App on iOS or Android.

To get more information about being a merchant on the delivery.com platform, please visit https://www.delivery.com/info/merchants .

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than three million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 19,000 local businesses in more than 2,000 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

About Fazoli's

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli's prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli's is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech's 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the "Top 200 Franchises in 2020" by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual "Brand of the Year," and an Entrepreneur 2018 "Franchise 500." CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual's 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

Trademarks and/or trademark registrations referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

SOURCE delivery.com

Related Links

http://www.delivery.com

