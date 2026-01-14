FBFK Law Adds Solomon Wisenberg to its Litigation Practice

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FBFK Law is pleased to announce that Solomon Wisenberg has joined the firm's Litigation Practice as a shareholder in the Houston office. Wisenberg is a nationally respected white-collar defense attorney with more than four decades of experience in federal investigations and jury trials. He will also maintain a satellite office in Washington, D.C., continuing his long-standing presence in the nation's capital. Wisenberg advises individuals and businesses facing federal white-collar criminal, regulatory, and civil exposure, guiding clients through government investigations and parallel proceedings and helping them avoid indictment. He has first chaired approximately 30 federal criminal jury trials.

Solomon Wisenberg

Before entering private practice in 1999, Wisenberg served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Western District of Texas, where he was Chief of the Financial Institution Fraud Unit and Health Care Fraud Coordinator. He later served as Deputy Independent Counsel in the Whitewater–Lewinsky investigation, participating in grand jury proceedings involving former President Bill Clinton.

"Sol's depth of federal experience and judgment in high-stakes matters is exceptional," said Mark Zeidman, Head of the Houston office and a Shareholder at FBFK Law. "He brings a calm, strategic approach to some of the most challenging situations our clients face, and his presence further strengthens our Houston white-collar platform while expanding our reach in Washington, DC."

Wisenberg is the author of White Collar Crime: Securities Fraud (West, Thomson Reuters) and is a Fox News contributor on constitutional and criminal law issues. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, and Super Lawyers for his work in white-collar criminal defense. He is licensed in Texas, Washington, D.C., Illinois, and North Carolina and maintains a nationwide practice.

A Houston native, Wisenberg returned to the city in 2022 after nearly two decades practicing in the Washington, D.C., metro area.

