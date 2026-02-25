FBFK Law Launches Integrated Health Law Practice as Health Sector Surpasses $5.3 Trillion in Yearly Expenditures

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FBFK Law is pleased to announce that Megan Neel, board-certified in health law and former chief compliance officer, and Cody Dumas, former chief legal officer and seasoned corporate strategist, have joined the firm as shareholders to formally launch its health law practice and expand the firm's corporate platform.

Their addition reflects FBFK's strategic investment in one of the most highly regulated and capital-intensive sectors of the economy. With annual health care spending exceeding $5.3 trillion and projected to expand steadily through 2030, the industry remains one of the most economically resilient segments of the U.S. economy.

"For us, this is a deliberate platform build, not a niche add-on," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of FBFK Law. "Healthcare today sits at the intersection of private equity, venture capital, real estate, finance, and regulatory oversight. If you are advising growth-oriented businesses, you must seamlessly integrate corporate operations and transactions with healthcare compliance. That is what we are building."

Neel brings more than two decades of health care-focused experience to FBFK as one of only 77 board-certified health law specialists in Texas. As chief compliance officer, she led enterprise-wide regulatory and compliance initiatives and advised leadership on operational oversight, internal controls and enforcement readiness. Her practice includes Stark Law and anti-kickback compliance, HIPAA and data governance, provider alignment and compensation structures, and health care ownership design.

"Health care compliance is not an afterthought — it is structural," Neel said. "Providers and health care platforms must embed regulatory discipline into day-to-day operations that are practical, defensible and aligned with long-term enterprise stability."

Dumas brings executive leadership experience as a former chief legal officer, advising health care enterprises on corporate architecture, governance, capital structuring, mergers and acquisitions, and enterprise-wide risk strategy. His approach integrates business operations with regulatory discipline, positioning organizations for sustainable growth and long-term value.

"Health care enterprises require clarity of structure and alignment of incentives," Dumas said. "Governance, compliance, capital planning and transaction strategy must operate cohesively. By building this health law practice within FBFK's multidisciplinary platform, we are positioned to guide clients from formation through expansion, transaction activity and exit."

The launch enhances FBFK's ability to deliver integrated, industry-focused counsel by leveraging the firm's strengths in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, tax planning, employment law, banking and finance, real estate, litigation and data privacy.

With the addition of Neel and Dumas as shareholders, FBFK continues its growth as a full-service business law firm serving middle-market companies and institutional clients across Texas and nationally, reinforcing its commitment to sophisticated, forward-looking legal strategy in complex industries.

"As the U.S. health care sector continues to expand and consolidate, we are building for where the market is headed," Ferguson said. "Health care organizations navigate regulatory pressure, operational complexity and rapid transformation. Our objective is to serve as a single, trusted business partner guiding clients through that evolution."

