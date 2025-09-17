FBFM opens 2 locations in Indiana, offers 100+ years of financial expertise to Hoosier farmers

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Business Farm Management (FBFM), recognized as an industry leader in farm financial management and accounting services, expanded its operations into Indiana in January with new offices in Indianapolis and West Lafayette. The move extends FBFM's agriculture-focused financial and business management services to farmers across the Hoosier state.

For over a century, FBFM has supported farmers and become an integral part of the agricultural community in Illinois. The company has provided trusted, boots-on-the-ground financial advisory services to more than 5,000 farmers across the state. FBFM specialists are ready to lay that same foundation in Indiana.

"We're proud to build on our 100-year heritage and help more farmers in a state like Indiana that's so important to American agriculture," said David Yandell, FBFM Regional Vice President. "Keep an eye out for our official office opening in southern Indiana. We're looking forward to meeting the hardworking Hoosier farmers in the region."

Operating a family farm is far from simple, especially when it comes to tax and financial analysis. But farmers shouldn't be expected to use systems and services that weren't built for their industry.

FBFM's solutions are tailored to each individual farm's needs. The company offers peer-to-peer financial benchmarking, tax planning and preparation, accounting services, recordkeeping, and strategic business consulting. All services were built with farmers and their unique needs in mind.

In a time of economic uncertainty, high input prices, and declining farm income, strong financial management practices have never been more important for family farms. With the support of FBFM consultants, farmers have been able to streamline their recordkeeping, improve visibility over their profitability and expenses, find opportunities to reduce tax payments, and more strategically plan for the future.

"FBFM helps our clients gain a clear understanding of their most up-to-date financial state and cash flow projections, giving them the information they need to make smart, strategic decisions without overextending their operations," said FBFM Lead Marketing Strategist Jenna Conrad. "Our clients go into each year-end confident that their tax strategy is complete and expenditures were optimized for tax liability."

For more information about FBFM and its services in Indiana, visit fbfm.org.

