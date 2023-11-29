FBinsure Announces Leadership Transition

Nicole Martorana Appointed President, Russel Martorana Assumes Role of Chief Executive Officer

TAUNTON, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FBinsure, a full-service, independent insurance agency, announced today that Nicole Martorana has been promoted to President and Russel Martorana, formerly President, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Russel has led the firm for 28 years and Nicole has been with FBinsure for 14 years and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer. Nicole represents the third generation of family to lead FBinsure.

Nicole, who joined FBinsure in 2009, has been an integral part of the agency's development and growth. After earning her MBA from Bentley University in 2005, she gained valuable experience as a consultant before joining the FBinsure team as Operations Manager and progressing to Chief Operating Officer. Her dedication, expertise, and vision have made her a natural choice to lead the agency today as President.

Russel, who has been with FBinsure since 1979, will continue his commitment to the company's growth and success as Chief Executive Officer. This leadership evolution ensures the continuity and success of FBinsure, securing the agency's place as a future-focused and family-operated business for decades to come.

Russel Martorana expressed his confidence in Nicole's ability to continue FBinsure's legacy of exceptional service and innovation, stating, "Nicole is a proven leader and I have no doubt that her leadership will take FBinsure to new heights. Her passion for our clients, our employees, and our community is unparalleled, and her commitment to our agency's values is unwavering."

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of President and continue the legacy this agency has built," said Nicole Martorana. "FBinsure is more than just a business; it's a community of dedicated professionals who genuinely care about our clients. I'm excited to lead this team into the future and uphold our commitment to providing the best insurance solutions and service."

About FBinsure :

FBinsure is an independent insurance agency in partnership with Patriot Growth Insurance Services, that provides tailored solutions for personal and commercial insurance needs. Through understanding the unique needs of an individual or business and employing innovative strategies and technology, FBinsure offers superior insurance programs and risk advisory services. The Agency, which enjoys the prestigious Five-Star Agency Designation℠ from the Massachusetts Association of Insurance Agents, is committed to providing clients with the best insurance value and service available while maintaining the highest ethical standards and credibility with clients, carriers, and the public. In 2022 FBinsure was recognized by The Boston Globe as a Top Place to Work. The agency has twelve locations serving Southeastern Massachusetts in Taunton, Attleboro, Middleboro, Dighton, Rehoboth, East Freetown, New Bedford, Dartmouth, Fall River, Avon, and Waquoit. FBinsure has 135 employees and a client base of over 35,000 personal and commercial clients. For more information, please contact Nikki Hughes at 508-824-8666 or visit www.fbinsure.com.

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services :

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With over 1,700 employees operating in 130 locations across 26 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

If you would like more information about this release, please contact Nikki Hughes at 508-824-8666 or [email protected].

SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services