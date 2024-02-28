With an Impressive Two-Year Revenue Growth Rate, Patriot Growth Insurance Services Ranks 77th on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

News provided by

Patriot Growth Insurance Services

28 Feb, 2024, 13:02 ET

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, is excited to reveal it has ranked 77th on the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies. The list is comprised of companies based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. 

The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Northeast region. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast starting February 27, 2024. 

"We are incredibly honored to make the Inc. 5000 Northeast Regional list for the second consecutive year," said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. "Patriot was conceived with the goal of building the kind of company I've always wanted to work for, and to see it grow and flourish is truly humbling. I'm grateful for our talented Agency Growth Team and the incredible agency leaders who have chosen to continue their entrepreneurial journey at Patriot."

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals 

Methodology 

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020 to qualify. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, several companies on the list have gone public or have been acquired.) As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. 

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 1,800 employees operating in 135 locations across 27 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected] or visit www.patriotgis.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best companies to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com

Media Contact:
Tammy Cameron
[email protected]

SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Also from this source

PATRIOT GROWTH INSURANCE SERVICES & FBINSURE ACQUIRE RHODE ISLAND INSURANCE GROUP

Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot) and FBinsure recently announced that they have added Maggiacomo Insurance, Hanuschak Insurance, and...

Patriot Growth Insurance Services Expands Agriculture Insurance Niche with Momentum Ag Partnership

Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, is excited to announce...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.