With an Impressive Two-Year Revenue Growth Rate, Patriot Growth Insurance Services Ranks 77th on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, is excited to reveal it has ranked 77th on the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies. The list is comprised of companies based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Northeast region. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast starting February 27, 2024.

"We are incredibly honored to make the Inc. 5000 Northeast Regional list for the second consecutive year," said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. "Patriot was conceived with the goal of building the kind of company I've always wanted to work for, and to see it grow and flourish is truly humbling. I'm grateful for our talented Agency Growth Team and the incredible agency leaders who have chosen to continue their entrepreneurial journey at Patriot."

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020 to qualify. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, several companies on the list have gone public or have been acquired.) As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 1,800 employees operating in 135 locations across 27 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected] or visit www.patriotgis.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best companies to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

