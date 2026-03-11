FBRT SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 27, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated Franklin BSP Realty Trust's prospects; (2) Defendants recklessly overstated Franklin BSP Realty Trust's ability to maintain the $0.355 dividend; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Franklin BSP Realty Trust's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On February 11, 2026, Franklin announced its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2025. Among other items, Franklin reported fourth quarter earnings per share of only $0.12, missing consensus estimates by $0.16, and revenue of only $81.12 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.65 million. In a press release, Franklin's Chief Executive Officer said that "2025 was a year of transition" and that "it has taken longer to resolve and sell" certain real estate assets "than we originally planned."

On this news, Franklin's stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 14.19%, to close at $8.71 per share on February 12, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

