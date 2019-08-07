FC Denver Beats Ghana in International Heritage Cup
Aug 07, 2019, 14:24 ET
DENVER, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Denver celebrates its victory at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Sunday over Ghana to clinch the International Heritage Cup, an annual men's soccer tournament in Denver featuring local teams representing four continents. Founded in 2011, the World Cup-style adult tournament has featured professional players and was created to promote unity within the Denver Metro area's immigrant, refugee and urban communities. This year, 368 players comprised 16 teams representing South Africa, Peru, Iran, Mexico, Nigeria, Somalia and the USA, among others.
