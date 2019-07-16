FCA Celebrated 19 North American Suppliers at 2019 Annual Supplier Conference and Awards

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA honored 19 North American supplier partners at the 2019 annual Supplier Conference and Award Ceremony in Detroit. The Supplier of the Year awards recognize companies that have shown exceptional commitment to FCA, providing innovative and quality products and services.

"FCA is in the midst of transformational changes and these suppliers are helping enable a stronger future for all of us," said Scott Thiele, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain at FCA - North America. "It is an honor to recognize their contributions and dedication, as they represent the best in the industry."

The FCA North American Suppliers of the Year are:

Body Supplier of the Year – Gentex Corporation

Capital Equipment Supplier of the Year – Giffin Inc.

Chassis Supplier of the Year – CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd.

Electrical Supplier of the Year – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc.

Engine Systems Supplier of the Year – Hutchinson Fluid Management Systems Inc.

Foundational Principles Supplier of the Year – Meridian Lightweight Technologies

Foundational Principles Supplier of the Year – Ground Effects

Foundational Principles Supplier of the Year – DENSO International America, Inc.

Foundational Principles Supplier of the Year – RRD

Innovation Supplier of the Year – Continental

Interior Supplier of the Year – Magna

Mopar Supplier of the Year – Ryan & Sons, Inc.

Powertrain Supplier of the Year – Delta Electronics Inc.

Raw Material Supplier of the Year – Shell Oil Company

Services Supplier of the Year – MSX International

Supplier Diversity Supplier of the Year – Walbridge

Supply Chain Management Supplier of the Year – The Lizhong Wheel Group

Sustainability Supplier of the Year – Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Value Optimization Supplier of the Year – Dana Incorporated

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company's supplier scorecard performance in 2018 – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost and warranty – and input from FCA senior leadership. Foundational Principles winners represent those companies who have demonstrated extraordinary partnership, collaboration, transparency and integrity. Winners for innovation, sustainability and diversity categories were submitted by the suppliers and vetted by FCA senior leadership.

FCA also awarded 87 global production suppliers for their outstanding quality. To qualify, the supplier's North American manufacturing location had to have 100 percent warranty and incoming material quality scores.

FCA holds a total of four annual supplier conferences across the globe.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

SOURCE FCA US LLC

