"FCA Replay" Wraps the Week

Who: FCA Digital Media Team

When: Immediately

Where: media.fcanorthamerica.com or https://youtu.be/wIJ0IsyyowE

About FCA US LLC



FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE :FCAU / MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

Follow FCA US news and video on:



Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/



Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA



Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA



Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol



YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica



Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

