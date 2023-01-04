FCA Reports Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2022 Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

2022 total U.S. sales decline 13% versus 2021 calendar year, in an industry projected to be down 8%

Total PHEV U.S. sales increase 26% year over year and 21% in the fourth quarter versus last year

Jeep® Wrangler 4xe is America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, up 46% year over year and 22% in the fourth quarter versus same period last year

The all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe accounts for 5,686 (11%) of Grand Cherokee total U.S sales in fourth quarter

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid up 123% in fourth quarter retail sales versus same period last year

Dodge Challenger retains No. 1 muscle car claim for second consecutive year

2022 total U.S. sales of Dodge Challenger up 1% and Dodge Charger up 2% versus 2021 calendar year

Dodge brand's total U.S. sales increase 15% in fourth quarter versus same quarter last year; Challenger, Charger and Durango up 27%, 3% and 22%, respectively, in fourth quarter

Strength of demand for Ram Commercial fleet vehicles gives the Ram ProMaster van its best-ever total sales in the fourth quarter, up 33% versus same period last year

Ram ProMaster City sees its best-ever retail sales in fourth quarter, up 102%; sees its second best total sales in the fourth quarter, up 83% versus same period last year

2022 saw a record year in total sales within the U.S. commercial fleet channel across its vehicle portfolio, up 28% year over year; up 48% in the fourth quarter versus same quarter last year

FCA US LLC reports sales of 347,669 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,547,076 vehicles for 2022. Overall, total U.S. sales for the fourth quarter declined 16% while full-year results decreased 13%.



The company's total PHEV U.S. sales increased 26% year over year and 21% in the fourth quarter versus last year. Stellantis is setting the course for 50% passenger car and light-duty truck battery-electric vehicles (BEV) sales mix in the United States by the end of this decade.



"We saw strong demand for our PHEV offerings in the face of industry market conditions that carried across 2021 into 2022, including production constraints and a disruption of parts and materials in general, which adversely affected our overall sales," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Sales of the Jeep® Wrangler 4xe increased 46% over last year, and the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, introduced to the market late last year, accounted for 11% of the nameplate's performance. As we look to 2023 and navigate the industry transformations that are occurring, we will continue to work closely with our customers to meet their demands and the needs of our dealer network."



The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the first-ever electrified Jeep Wrangler, remains America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, with 43,176 (24%) of total Jeep Wrangler sales in 2022. Sales of the Wrangler 4xe increased 46% year over year, and 22% during the fourth quarter versus the same period last year.



The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe, which went on sale in late 2022, accounted for 5,813 (11%) of Grand Cherokee U.S sales in the fourth quarter. The vehicles represent the brand's start of its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road.



Two of the first all-new electric SUVs that will launch in North America, the all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon and Wagoneer (code name Wagoneer S), were revealed as part of the brand's 4xe Day on September 8, 2022.



The Jeep Compass increased 14% in total yearly sales versus 2021 and was up 9% in fourth quarter total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year. The new Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer continue to gain sales momentum with the vehicles selling a combined 47,995 units in 2022.



The Dodge brand's total U.S. sales in the fourth quarter increased 15% versus same quarter last year. The Dodge Challenger retained America's No. 1 muscle car claim for the second consecutive year.



The brand also saw 2022 total U.S. sales of Dodge Challenger increase 1% and Dodge Charger up 2% versus 2021 calendar year. Challenger, Charger and Durango were up 27%, 3% and 22%, respectively, in the fourth quarter versus the same period last year.



In 2022, the brand also announced the Dodge Hornet, its first electrified vehicle; seven "last call" editions of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger; and its all-electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept during the brand's first-ever Speed Week event in August.



Dodge further extended its dominance as a compelling favorite, claiming the top spot among mass-market brands for the third straight year in the J.D. Power APEAL Study™. Dodge was first among mass-market brands for the third consecutive year – the only domestic brand ever to achieve such a streak.



Chrysler 300 total U.S. sales increased 15% in the fourth quarter versus the same period last year. Additionally, the new 2023 Chrysler 300C, which was announced during the return of the Detroit Auto Show this past September, saw reservations for the vehicle sell out in 12 hours.



The Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 14,392 (15%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales of 98,624 in 2022.



The Chrysler brand ranked 11th among mass-market brands in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study™ and climbed 28 points from 2021 – the greatest improvement in the mass-market segment.



The Chrysler Airflow Concept and a preview of the brand's transformation strategy was introduced at CES in January 2022.



The Ram brand's total U.S. sales within its commercial fleet channel increased 28% versus 2021; up 72% in total sales in the fourth quarter versus same period last year.



Strength of demand for Ram commercial fleet vehicles gave the Ram ProMaster van its best-ever fourth quarter total U.S. sales, up 33% versus the same period last year. The Ram ProMaster City sees its best-ever retail sales in the fourth quarter, up 102%, and its second best total U.S. fourth quarter sales, up 83% versus the same period last year.



The Ram Truck brand will unveil its Ram 1500 Revolution (BEV) Concept at the world's most influential tech event – CES 2023 – in Las Vegas on January 5. The Ram 1500 ranked No.1 in J.D. Power APEAL Study™ for the third year in a row and named Truck of Texas for the fourth time in five years, as voted by the Texas Auto Writers Association.



FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q4 2022



















Q4 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol %



Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change



Compass 19,209 17,613 9 % 86,175 75,642 14 %



Wrangler 34,253 39,900 -14 % 181,409 204,610 -11 %



Gladiator 17,587 18,254 -4 % 77,855 89,712 -13 %



Cherokee 9,470 10,376 -9 % 40,322 89,126 -55 %



Grand Cherokee 50,800 74,717 -32 % 223,345 264,444 -16 %



Renegade 3,773 5,180 -27 % 27,549 47,137 -42 %



Wagoneer 5,943 5,328 New 36,219 5,349 577 %



Grand Wagoneer 2,282 2,663 New 11,736 2,675 339 %



JEEP BRAND 143,317 174,040 -18 % 684,614 778,711 -12 %



Ram P/U 105,255 134,616 -22 % 468,344 569,388 -18 %



ProMaster Van 18,905 14,184 33 % 60,936 63,361 -4 %



ProMaster City 5,713 3,118 83 % 15,914 14,579 9 %



RAM BRAND 129,873 151,921 -15 % 545,194 647,331 -16 %



200 0 10 -100 % 2 15 -87 %



300 2,330 2,031 15 % 14,087 16,662 -15 %



Pacifica 22,722 38,821 -41 % 98,624 98,323 0 %



CHRYSLER BRAND 25,052 40,865 -39 % 112,713 115,004 -2 %



Dart 0 5 -100 % 4 10 -60 %



Charger 17,414 16,891 3 % 80,074 78,389 2 %



Challenger 12,966 10,172 27 % 55,060 54,314 1 %



Viper 0 2 -100 % 1 4 -75 %



Journey 7 208 -97 % 194 14,035 -99 %



Caravan 1 81 -99 % 27 3,037 -99 %



Durango 15,890 13,004 22 % 55,433 65,935 -16 %



DODGE BRAND 46,278 40,363 15 % 190,795 215,724 -12 %



500 0 33 -100 % 8 51 -84 %



500L 0 13 -100 % 8 190 -96 %



500X 118 201 -41 % 875 1,181 -26 %



Spider 0 20 -100 % 24 952 -97 %



FIAT BRAND 118 267 -56 % 915 2,374 -61 %



Giulia 1,430 1,520 -6 % 5,092 7,634 -33 %



Alfa 4C 0 1 -100 % 1 77 -99 %



Stelvio 1,601 2,536 -37 % 7,752 10,539 -26 %



ALFA ROMEO 3,031 4,057 -25 % 12,845 18,250 -30 %



FCA US LLC 347,669 411,513 -16 % 1,547,076 1,777,394 -13 %























FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial

