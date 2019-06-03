FCA Reports May 2019 U.S. Sales

  • Ram brand achieves 12th consecutive monthly record as May sales rise 29 percent    
  • Jeep® Grand Cherokee notches best May ever as sales rise 18 percent
  • Dodge Charger reports highest May in six years as sales reach 9,296 vehicles

FCA US LLC achieved three records in May, led by the Ram brand which notched its 12th consecutive monthly sales record as demand for both light-duty and heavy-duty pickup trucks remained strong. 

It was the best May ever for the Jeep® Grand Cherokee and the highest level of May sales for the Dodge Charger in six years. Overall, total sales rose 2 percent to 218,702 vehicles. Fleet represented 31 percent of total sales during the month. On a year-to-date basis, fleet accounted for 22 percent of sales.

"On a year-over-year basis we have increased our average transaction prices by more than $3,000 a vehicle and still managed some notable sales increases," said Reid Bigland, U.S. Head of Sales. "In its first full month on sale, our all new Jeep Gladiator pickup truck delivered more than 2,500 vehicle sales, our Ram pickup truck sales soared 33 percent and the Jeep Grand Cherokee delivered its best May sales ever." 

FCA US LLC Sales Summary May 2019

 

Month Sales

Vol %

CYTD Sales

Vol %

Model

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Compass

14,534

17,327

-16%

64,537

72,368

-11%

Patriot

0

63

-100%

12

502

-98%

Wrangler

24,530

25,102

-2%

96,930

110,382

-12%

Gladiator

2,584

0

New

3,021

0

New

Cherokee

17,283

23,789

-27%

81,384

91,286

-11%

Grand Cherokee

25,394

21,494

18%

103,612

91,589

13%

Renegade

6,001

9,512

-37%

29,959

41,906

-29%

JEEP BRAND

90,326

97,287

-7%

379,455

408,033

-7%

Ram P/U

62,250

46,781

33%

231,382

189,997

22%

ProMaster Van

3,651

4,092

-11%

20,775

13,366

55%

ProMaster City

1,216

1,011

20%

5,784

5,249

10%

RAM BRAND

67,117

51,884

29%

257,941

208,612

24%

200

6

88

-93%

35

842

-96%

300

2,665

3,484

-24%

12,953

20,389

-36%

Town & Country

0

1

-100%

3

5

-40%

Pacifica

8,232

11,151

-26%

38,490

53,910

-29%

CHRYSLER BRAND

10,903

14,724

-26%

51,481

75,146

-31%

Dart

0

29

-100%

10

307

-97%

Avenger

1

0

100%

1

2

-50%

Charger

9,296

6,869

35%

36,012

34,766

4%

Challenger

5,748

7,005

-18%

23,601

30,545

-23%

Viper

0

3

-100%

2

14

-86%

Journey

7,642

10,966

-30%

38,727

41,023

-6%

Caravan

16,809

15,487

9%

59,732

70,511

-15%

Durango

8,263

6,222

33%

31,453

27,378

15%

DODGE  BRAND

47,759

46,581

3%

189,538

204,546

-7%

500

335

264

27%

1,386

1,908

-27%

500L

69

184

-63%

309

747

-59%

500X

272

568

-52%

1,284

2,711

-53%

Spider

349

425

-18%

1,191

1,493

-20%

FIAT BRAND

1,025

1,441

-29%

4,170

6,859

-39%

Giulia

797

1,175

-32%

3,578

5,383

-34%

Alfa 4C 

14

19

-26%

82

95

-14%

Stelvio

761

1,183

-36%

3,782

4,538

-17%

ALFA ROMEO

1,572

2,377

-34%

7,442

10,016

-26%

FCA US LLC

218,702

214,294

2%

890,027

913,212

-3%

Method of Determining FCA US LLC's Monthly Sales. FCA US's reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US's employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US's reported revenues, which are based on FCA US's sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

  • Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report ("NVDR") system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).
  • Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.
  • Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).


About FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

