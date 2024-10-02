FCA Reports Q3 2024 Total U.S. Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Third-quarter 2024 total U.S. sales decreased 20% year over year

Company's total share grows in consecutive months during Q3, from 7.2% in July to 8% in September

During the company's third quarter, inventory was reduced by 50K units (-11.6%)

units (-11.6%) Incentive offerings to continue through the end of the year across the U.S. brand portfolio, including Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep® and Ram

Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Dodge Hornet R/T and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid take four of top-five spots for best-selling hybrids in the U.S. (source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through July 31, 2024 )

FCA US LLC reports total sales of 305,294 vehicles in the third quarter of 2024. Overall, third-quarter 2024 total U.S. sales declined 20% year over year. Total market share increased month over month during the third quarter from 7.2% in July to 8% in September while inventory was reduced by 50K units (-11.6%).

"At the beginning of Q3, we introduced an aggressive incentive program across our U.S. brand portfolio that with significant competitive updates made in August and September resulted in the reduction of dealer inventory by over 50,000 units through the end of the quarter, down 11.6%," said Matt Thompson, head of U.S. retail sales. "These cross-brand incentives, which will continue through the end of the year, also helped to deliver consecutive month total share growth in Q3 from 7.2% in July to 8% in September. We continue to take the necessary actions to drive sales and prepare our dealer network and consumers for the arrival of 2025 models."

Jeep Brand

Jeep Compass total U.S. sales increased 71% in Q3 year over year

Jeep Wagoneer total U.S. sales increased 3% in Q3 year over year

Jeep brand's retail U.S. sales increased 4% in Q3 2024 over Q2 2024

The Jeep brand's Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe remain the No. 1 and No. 2 best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S., respectively.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe sold 10,866 units (30%) of total Jeep Wrangler third-quarter total 2024 U.S. sales

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe accounted for 3,019 units (6%) of Grand Cherokee total third-quarter 2024 U.S. sales

Ram Brand

Ram brand's heavy-duty (2500/3500) commercial fleet channel's Q3 total sales increased 26% year over year.

The Ram brand's total and retail U.S. sales increased 3% and 7%, respectively, in Q3 2024 over Q2 2024.

ProMaster van total U.S. sales increased 29% Q3 2024 over Q2 2024

Heavy Duty total U.S. sales increased 4% Q3 2024 over Q2 2024

Light Duty retail U.S. sales increased 11% Q3 2024 over Q2 2024

ProMaster van retail U.S. sales increased 40% Q3 2024 over Q2 2024

FIAT Brand

FIAT brand total U.S. sales increased 118% year over year in the third quarter with the launch of the all-new, all-electric 2024 Fiat 500e.

Following the spirit of the original Cinquecento, the FIAT brand just announced a new incentive offering for the all-new, all-electric Fiat 500e to further democratize mobility.

Dodge Brand

Dodge Hornet R/T placed No. 5 among top-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S.

Total Dodge Hornet retail sales increased 109% in Q3 year over year, marking its best retail sales quarter since vehicle went on sale in April 2023

The brand's first muscle-inspired crossover, the Hornet R/T, accounted for 1,396 units (36%) of total third-quarter Dodge Hornet sales

Dodge will deliver the world's first and only electric muscle car, 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, this year.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid placed No. 4 among the top-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 3,009 units (14%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales in the third quarter of 2024

Alfa Romeo Brand

The Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand's first electrified offering introduced to the market in the second half of 2023, sold 1122 units.

U.S. fleet business includes three channels – rental, governmental and commercial.

*Per S&P Global July 2024 year-to-date vehicle registrations (most current data available); PC + light-duty trucks

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2024















Q3 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 34,632 20,268 71 % 84,474 71,560 18 % Patriot 0 0

0 0

Wrangler 35,874 41,909 -14 % 113,078 126,551 -11 % Gladiator 9,192 14,202 -35 % 32,670 41,528 -21 % Cherokee 435 3,798 -89 % 2,600 23,017 -89 % Grand Cherokee 54,188 57,915 -6 % 160,939 182,871 -12 % Renegade 450 6,412 -93 % 7,776 15,561 -50 % Wagoneer 7,486 7,248 3 % 37,329 20,883 79 % Wagoneer S 76 0

98 0

Grand Wagoneer 2,630 2,867 -8 % 10,185 8,135 25 % JEEP BRAND 144,963 154,619 -6 % 449,149 490,106 -8 % Ram P/U 89,140 109,391 -19 % 268,666 332,440 -19 % ProMaster Van 19,781 22,446 -12 % 41,003 60,340 -32 % ProMaster City 4 2,541 -100 % 49 12,333 -100 % RAM BRAND 108,925 134,378 -19 % 309,718 405,113 -24 % 200 0 0

-1 1 -200 % 300 978 3,962 -75 % 4,669 11,159 -58 % Town & Country 0 0

0 0

Pacifica 21,504 38,353 -44 % 92,386 112,198 -18 % CHRYSLER BRAND 22,482 42,315 -47 % 97,054 123,358 -21 % Dart 1 0

1 0

Viper 0 0

1 0

Hornet 3,848 1,753 120 % 15,566 4,372 256 % Charger 5,104 16,915 -70 % 31,980 63,625 -50 % Challenger 3,657 11,075 -67 % 24,874 35,350 -30 % Journey 0 1 -100 % 0 13 -100 % Caravan 0 0

2 2 0 % Durango 13,949 16,473 -15 % 46,870 53,582 -13 % DODGE BRAND 26,559 46,217 -43 % 119,294 156,944 -24 % 500 235 0

439 1 43800 % 500L 0 0

0 3 -100 % 500X 81 145 -44 % 347 422 -18 % Spider 0 0

0 0

FIAT BRAND 316 145 118 % 786 426 85 % Giulia 428 863 -50 % 1,724 2,694 -36 % Alfa 4C 0 0

0 1 -100 % Stelvio 499 1,280 -61 % 2,365 4,032 -41 % Tonale 1,122 746 New 2,737 863 New ALFA ROMEO 2,049 2,889 -29 % 6,826 7,590 -10 % FCA US LLC 305,294 380,563 -20 % 982,827 1,183,538 -17 %

