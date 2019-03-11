FCA US Announces 407 Dealerships Earn Customer First Award for Excellence Certified by J.D. Power

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

407 Chrysler, Jeep®, Dodge, Ram and FIAT dealerships have earned Customer First Award for Excellence Certified by J.D. Power

Designated dealerships provide the highest level of sales and service experience

FCA US LLC announced today that 407 Chrysler, Jeep®, Dodge, Ram and FIAT dealerships have earned the 2019 Customer First Award for Excellence Certified by J.D. Power.

J.D. Power – in an industry first – provided "in-dealership" validations as part of the overall program certification process. J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, data analytics and advisory services.

"These award winners have dedicated themselves to going above and beyond to provide our customers with superior service," said Al Gardner, Head of Network Development. "We continue to support our network of dealers as they look for new and different ways to ensure each customer has a stellar experience when purchasing or leasing one of our vehicles."

The goal of the program is to improve customer satisfaction across the automaker's network of U.S. dealerships. Award winners achieved the highest level of customer experience recognition in the program's five core areas: Customer Treatment, Employee Engagement, Processes, Training Certification and Facility.

All 2,600 Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and FIAT dealerships are eligible to pursue and earn this prestigious award on an annual basis. Dealerships must achieve stringent goals in five core "pillars" to earn the coveted designation:

Customer Treatment Certification – Dealership has achieved the highest levels of customer-oriented sales and service targets

– Dealership has achieved the highest levels of customer-oriented sales and service targets Employee Engagement Certificatio n – An annual employee survey is completed to promote the voice of employees and a customer-driven culture

n – An annual employee survey is completed to promote the voice of employees and a customer-driven culture Process Certification – Dealership successfully demonstrates processes that support excellence in customer handling

– Dealership successfully demonstrates processes that support excellence in customer handling Training Certification – Employees attained the highest level of required FCA-certified training

– Employees attained the highest level of required FCA-certified training Facility Certification – Dealership provides a clean, comfortable environment for customers

"Customers today have higher expectations of the shopping and ownership experience, and our Customer First Award for Excellence dealers are exceeding those expectations," said Reid Bigland, Head of U.S. Sales. "We look forward to adding more dealers to the growing ranks of award winners."

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

