FCA US Earns Spot on DiversityInc's 2018 Lists of "Noteworthy Companies for Diversity" and "Top Companies for Veterans"

Company's longstanding, enterprise-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion supports a work culture where all employees are engaged, included and respected

Sophisticated supplier diversity programs continue to differentiate FCA US as a diversity leader

More than 1,000 companies participated in the 2018 DiversityInc evaluation

The editors of DiversityInc magazine have named FCA US LLC to the magazine's 2018 list of "Noteworthy Companies for Diversity" and to the list of "Top Companies for Veterans."



This is the 10th year the Company has earned a place among the magazine's top 50 or most noteworthy companies for diversity since the benchmarks were established in 2001. It is the second consecutive year that FCA US earned a position on the magazine's top companies for veterans list, which was established in 2017.



These annual benchmarks recognize the best diversity-management leaders in the U.S. Selected companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ employees and veterans, as well as programs that support supplier diversity, DiversityInc notes.



"FCA US has a longstanding, enterprise-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion while promoting a work culture where all employees and business partners are engaged, included and respected," said Barb Pilarski, Head of Human Resources, FCA US LLC. "Our pledge to our employees, our dealers, our suppliers and our customers is to ensure that diversity and inclusion is an everyday practice in our workplace. We value the recognition and feedback we receive from influential organizations like DiversityInc."



Examples of the Company's accomplishments include:

FCA US received Silver Status as a Michigan Friendly Employer by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency in recognition of recruitment strategies aimed at Veterans

FCA US achieved a 100 percent rating on Human Rights Campaign's 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which rates employers on their LGBTQ workplace policies and benefits. The Company has attained a 100 percent CEI rating 11 times since the benchmark was established in 2002

FCA US also supports various organizations that advance women's involvement in STEM professions, including Michigan Council of Women in Technology and Society of Women Engineers

Internally, the Company supports seven business resource groups representing a range of affinity communities, including African-American, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ, Veterans, Native Americans and Women.



These employee-directed groups are each assigned an executive sponsor, and individually and collectively pursue initiatives that enhance the FCA US work culture by focusing on career development of members, celebrating multicultural differences and bringing value to the Company and external communities through volunteer, charitable and strategic activities.



The Company continues its leadership in promoting and providing opportunities for minority-owned suppliers.



Since 1983, the Company has purchased nearly $62 billion from minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned suppliers. FCA US spent $8.2 billion with diverse suppliers in 2017, representing 18 percent of the Company's total annual purchasing.



FCA US supplier diversity goals require that up to 8.5 percent of a tier-one supplier's buy be sourced to certified minority-owned businesses and 3 percent sourced with women-owned businesses. The Company began tracking veteran-owned business spend in 2018.



In recent years, FCA US was honored with key leadership awards for its supplier diversity programs, including:

National Minority Supplier Development Council – Corporation of the Year, Top Tier II Diversity Program Award, Innovation, Impact Award

Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council – Corporation of the Year Award

Women's Business Enterprise National Council – Top Corporation for six consecutive years

Great Lakes Women's Business Council – Corporation of the Year

Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce – Top Corporation

Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce – Corporation of the Year

WBE – Great Lakes Excellence in Supplier Diversity Award

"FCA US has been a leader in supplier diversity for the past 35 years, and was the first automaker to have suppliers follow in our footsteps to promote diverse spend in their own supply bases," said Scott Thiele, Chief Purchasing Officer, FCA. "We will continue to prioritize access and development opportunities for minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses to strengthen our partnership with leaders in our community and industry."

"Events of the past year have demonstrated that decisive ethical leadership is necessary to guide any organization to success," notes Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc. "Successful leaders hold themselves accountable to be culturally competent, a skill that requires constant learning. DiversityInc Top 50 and Noteworthy companies have a metrics-evidenced ability to treat people more fairly than other large companies. They also have a greater-than-average return for their shareholders."

About DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 and Noteworthy Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. The 2018 Top 50 and Noteworthy Companies for Diversity results will be featured on DiversityInc.com and in DiversityInc magazine.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).



FCA, the eighth-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

