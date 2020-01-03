FCA US Reports Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2019 Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram brand reports record fourth-quarter and full-year sales

Jeep® Wrangler achieves record fourth-quarter sales of more than 52,012 vehicles

Jeep Grand Cherokee notches record full-year sales of 242,969 vehicles

Dodge Charger reports record fourth-quarter and full-year sales

FCA US LLC closed the fourth quarter and 2019 with a handful of records as America's love of capability, power and speed pushed Ram, Dodge and Jeep® to new sales levels.



Topping the year were the successful launches of the redesigned Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks and the Jeep Gladiator. The Gladiator finished 2019 with 40,047 vehicle sales following its May debut.



U.S. sales for the fourth quarter were 542,519 vehicles, down 2 percent, while sales for the year were down 1 percent at 2,203,663 vehicles. Retail sales were 419,273 vehicles for the quarter. Fleet accounted for 22.7 percent of total sales.



The Ram brand led the portfolio with record-setting sales of 190,655 for the quarter and 703,023 vehicles for the year – an 18 percent increase over 2018. It was the highest level of sales since Ram became a standalone brand in 2009.



Jeep Wrangler, which notched a variety of records throughout the year, reported its highest fourth quarter with sales of 52,012 vehicles. Grand Cherokee reported a full-year record with sales of 242,969 vehicles.



Dodge also bucked the trend in passenger cars by turning in one of its strongest years as the Charger notched record sales of 25,829 vehicles for the quarter and 96,935 vehicles for the year. Dodge muscle cars Charger and Challenger combined sales in the second half were a record 84,216 vehicles.



"Our dealers did an outstanding job in 2019, not only with meeting consumer demand, but also handling the introduction of the redesigned Ram Heavy Duty and new Jeep Gladiator," said Reid Bigland, Head of U.S. Sales. "We have read the expectations that sales may slow a bit in 2020. However, we believe there is still plenty of demand in the market and we are ready for a new year."

See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.



























































FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q4 2019



































































































Q4 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol %









































Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change









































Compass 33,263 38,493 -14% 143,934 171,167 -16%









































Patriot 6 22 -73% 27 621 -96%









































Wrangler 52,012 49,081 6% 228,032 240,032 -5%









































Gladiator 16,663 0 New 40,047 0 New









































Cherokee 42,048 59,694 -30% 191,397 239,437 -20%









































Grand Cherokee 57,929 58,255 -1% 242,969 224,908 8%









































Renegade 19,615 21,488 -9% 76,885 97,062 -21%









































JEEP BRAND 221,536 227,033 -2% 923,291 973,227 -5%









































Ram P/U 172,579 161,397 7% 633,694 536,980 18%









































ProMaster Van 15,108 15,009 1% 56,409 46,600 21%









































ProMaster City 2,968 4,301 -31% 12,920 13,788 -6%









































RAM BRAND 190,655 180,707 6% 703,023 597,368 18%









































200 3 43 -93% 48 1,043 -95%









































300 5,520 12,038 -54% 29,213 46,593 -37%









































Town & Country 1 0

5 6 -17%









































Pacifica 27,481 26,727 3% 97,705 118,322 -17%









































CHRYSLER BRAND 33,005 38,808 -15% 126,971 165,964 -23%









































Dart 2 10 -80% 15 389 -96%









































Avenger 0 0 100% 1 4 -75%









































Charger 25,829 20,918 23% 96,935 80,226 21%









































Challenger 14,298 14,403 -1% 60,997 66,716 -9%









































Viper 0 4 -100% 5 19 -74%









































Journey 12,290 16,863 -27% 74,686 94,096 -21%









































Caravan 23,245 30,992 -25% 122,648 151,927 -19%









































Durango 14,977 16,406 -9% 67,599 65,947 3%









































DODGE BRAND 90,641 99,596 -9% 422,886 459,324 -8%









































500 699 1,653 -58% 3,267 5,370 -39%









































500L 166 182 -9% 771 1,413 -45%









































500X 442 1,002 -56% 2,518 5,223 -52%









































Spider 430 600 -28% 2,644 3,515 -25%









































FIAT BRAND 1,737 3,437 -49% 9,200 15,521 -41%









































Giulia 2,328 2,586 -10% 8,704 11,519 -24%









































Alfa 4C 17 55 -69% 144 238 -39%









































Stelvio 2,600 2,999 -13% 9,444 12,043 -22%









































ALFA ROMEO 4,945 5,640 -12% 18,292 23,800 -23%









































FCA US LLC 542,519 555,221 -2% 2,203,663 2,235,204 -1%









































FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA). For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales, click here.



