FCA US Reports May 2018 Sales

U.S. retail sales for the month rose 10 percent to 167,785, making it the highest month of retail sales since July 2005 when 219,045 vehicles were sold. It was also the best May since 2004. Retail sales accounted for 78 percent of total sales. Fleet sales accounted for 22 percent of total sales, a slight uptick from 21 percent for May 2017.

Jeep ® Brand

Jeep brand total sales rose 29 percent to 97,287 vehicles, making it the best May in the company's history. Driving the brand was the Jeep Wrangler as total sales rose 26 percent to 25,102 vehicles. The results marked the best May ever. Meanwhile, Jeep Compass total sales rose to 17,327 vehicles, making it the best month of sales ever.

Ram Truck Brand

Ram Truck brand total sales rose 2 percent to 51,884 vehicles compared with the previous year. Ram Light Duty retail sales rose 18 percent in May to 27,011 vehicles.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand total sales declined 18 percent in May to 14,724 vehicles compared with the same month a year ago.

Dodge Brand

Dodge brand total sales rose 4 percent to 46,581. The Dodge Journey notched a new May record as monthly sales increased 37 percent to 10,966 vehicles.

FIAT Brand

Sales of Fiat declined 46 percent to 1,441 vehicles.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 2,377 vehicles were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago. Giulia led the brand with 1,175 sales, followed by Stelvio at 1,183 sales.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary May 2018















Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 17,327 5,363 223% 72,368 17,435 315% Patriot 63 4,978 -99% 502 26,097 -98% Wrangler 25,102 19,931 26% 110,382 80,083 38% Cherokee 23,789 14,635 63% 91,286 69,473 31% Grand Cherokee 21,494 20,726 4% 91,589 96,203 -5% Renegade 9,512 9,883 -4% 41,906 43,847 -4% JEEP BRAND 97,287 75,516 29% 408,033 333,138 22% Ram P/U 46,781 44,850 4% 189,997 207,370 -8% Cargo Van 0 0 0% 0 0

ProMaster Van 4,092 4,233 -3% 13,366 16,981 -21% ProMaster City 1,011 1,961 -48% 5,249 6,599 -20% RAM BRAND 51,884 51,044 2% 208,612 230,950 -10% 200 88 2,300 -96% 842 11,777 -93% 300 3,484 3,907 -11% 20,389 22,918 -11% Town & Country 1 42 -98% 5 460 -99% Pacifica 11,151 11,720 -5% 53,910 47,199 14% CHRYSLER BRAND 14,724 17,969 -18% 75,146 82,354 -9% Dart 29 1,195 -98% 307 7,139 -96% Avenger 0 0 100% 2 0

Charger 6,869 7,518 -9% 34,766 36,774 -5% Challenger 7,005 6,989 0% 30,545 29,305 4% Viper 3 85 -96% 14 319 -96% Journey 10,966 8,003 37% 41,023 50,804 -19% Caravan 15,487 13,786 12% 70,511 63,657 11% Durango 6,222 7,346 -15% 27,378 30,432 -10% DODGE BRAND 46,581 44,922 4% 204,546 218,430 -6% 500 264 1,240 -79% 1,908 6,461 -70% 500L 184 163 13% 747 562 33% 500X 568 703 -19% 2,711 3,427 -21% Spider 425 564 -25% 1,493 1,990 -25% FIAT BRAND 1,441 2,670 -46% 6,859 12,440 -45% Giulia 1,175 883 33% 5,383 2,482 117% Alfa 4C 19 36 -47% 95 220 -57% Stelvio 1,183 0 New 4,538 0 New ALFA ROMEO 2,377 919 159% 10,016 2,702 271% FCA US LLC 214,294 193,040 11% 913,212 880,014 4%













Total Car & MPV 46,184 50,428 -8% 220,917 231,263 -4% Total UV's 116,226 91,568 27% 483,683 417,801 16% Total Truck & LCV 51,884 51,044 2% 208,612 230,950 -10%















Method of Determining FCA US LLC's Monthly Sales. FCA US's reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US's employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US's reported revenues, which are based on FCA US's sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report ("NVDR") system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

to the customer or end user. Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).



About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).



FCA, the eighth-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

