FCBC Co-Founders Announce Exclusive Capabilities to Launch Global Brands Through Crowdfunding

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global, the international division of TribalVision Worldwide, announced today an exclusive partnership with We The People (WTP), the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and a Global Crowdfunding Product Accelerator. In an effort to support the crowdfunding community and FCBC, Suzy Im, the Head of BDMT Global speaks at FCBC Go Global , the world's first virtual crowdfunding expo on Saturday, February 29. As a renowned business developer, Im will share the importance of a solid growth strategy before launching a crowdfunding campaign and what building blocks of global expansion a company with global ambitions needs in place to succeed. The event will feature insights from the invited crowdfunded CEOs of the brands that have gone global: Hyper CEO and Founder ($10M on Kickstarter), Gadget Flow CEO of the platform with 28M+ monthly hits, and CEO and Founder of ThinkBoard, an early FCBC participant.

We The People logo

Under the joint partnership, BDMT Global & WTP plan to provide comprehensive brand setup and launch services, such as:

Foundational custom strategic advisory for new brand setup including and beyond crowdfunding, detailing a coherent and comprehensive growth strategy and plan

Crowdfunding campaign promotion - online and via Livefunding ™ (WTP proprietory store-based prototype promotion to potential backers, simultaneous with the online campaign)

(WTP proprietory store-based prototype promotion to potential backers, simultaneous with the online campaign) Business development outreach and global marketing during and after campaign completion to launch you in the U.S.

When the product is ready, WTP provides specialty retail stores to sell in, where each product and its story is showcased in a way that it's never lost among hundreds of SKUs from big brands.

"In order to position your company for long-term success, you must start with a well-thought-out business growth plan and sales strategy," said Suzy Im, SVP of TribalVision Worldwide & Founder of BDMT Global. "It is best to start strategizing before funding so that you can take advantage of your crowdfunding campaign as a stepping stone towards global brand awareness. For about the same investment you will have to put into marketing your campaign, you can get that plus much more from working with WTP+BDMT team." BDMT Global, headquartered in Boston, expands entrepreneurs' network of partnerships, creates strong industry references in the U.S. market, generates distribution channels, and maximizes sales efforts to help entrepreneurs expand globally.

"Creators are in need of business support along with a way to link up around the world," says Jay Kang, CEO of WTP. "We are excited to provide exclusive comprehensive growth opportunities and support for creators to connect globally!" WTP recently announced the grand opening of its Silicon Valley store at the Westfield Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara on March 5th.

WTP plans to showcase launched and prototype products from crowdfunding campaigns around the world along with the Livefunding™ effort to provide a tangible "touch-and-feel" opportunity for potential backers at their store. The FCBC Go Global Expo is on February 29, from 3:30pm - 11:00pm PST. Visit https://wtpstore.co/ and register at https://fcbc.co/events/goglobal/ .

ABOUT BDMT GLOBAL & TRIBALVISION WORLDWIDE

Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global, an international division of TribalVision Worldwide (an Inc.5000 company), is an outsourced growth & marketing implementation team offering strategic go-to-market, business development that combines the digital growth skillset from TribalVision as the parent company to help international entrepreneurs and companies trying to break into the U.S. market. Visit https://BDMTGlobal.com , https://TribalVision.com

Contact:

Hannah Ebanks

8572040743

234993@email4pr.com

SOURCE BDMT Global