FCCI declares first-ever dividend for manufacturers

"The programs that we have put in place with the Virginia Manufacturers Association and the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild play an important role in the growth and success of our strategic plans," said Courtney Hart, senior vice president for FCCI's Mid-Atlantic Region. "This partnership brings to FCCI the opportunity to do what we do best: provide excellent insurance products and services to the associations 2,000+ members that they can rely on in times of need."

"FCCI is an incredible partner and our unique property & casualty Insurance program just paid its first dividends to members," said Brett Vassey, president & CEO, Virginia Manufacturers Association and Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. "We are incredibly proud of the program and the ability to help members financially in a year where every dollar counts."

FCCI's Manufacturers Premier and Brewers Premier programs offer comprehensive coverage and flexible options tailored to meet the specific needs of the brewing and manufacturing industries. FCCI's carefully selected agents and staff work together to ensure participating companies' assets are protected.

Dividends are not guaranteed and are declared at the sole discretion of the board of directors of the individual FCCI insurance companies. Decisions are based on individual member premiums paid during the dividend period, length of continuous coverage, and favorable claims experience.

About FCCI Insurance Group

Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states and the District of Columbia, FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI is celebrating more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. (www.fcci-group.com)

About the Virginia Manufacturers Association

Since 1922, we have exclusively served as Industry's Advocate™ and our mission is to create the best business environment in the United States for world-class advanced technology businesses to manufacture and headquarter their businesses for maximum productivity and profitability. The Virginia Manufacturers Association develops constructive policies and activities on behalf of industry by serving as an advocate for legislative, regulatory, taxation, environmental, workplace, business law, insurance, and technology issues, and as an aggregator of business services for our members. (www.vamanufacturers.com)

About the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (Guild) is an association of independent, small, and traditional breweries dedicated to growing the craft beer industry in the Commonwealth. The Guild is the state affiliate of the Brewers Association. For more information, go to www.virginiacraftbrewersguild.org.

