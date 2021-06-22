FCCI Insurance Group Declares Dividend for ABC Chapters of Ohio for Second Straight Year

"While the pandemic reduced our ability to interact personally with our ABC partners, we remained connected and communicated frequently," said Kevin Wermer, director of business development of FCCI's Midwest Region. "Despite the unusual and disruptive business environment, FCCI enjoyed an extraordinary year and we are grateful to our ABC partners for working together with us to achieve these remarkable results, for the second year running."

FCCI Contractors Select is a comprehensive approach to commercial insurance and risk management. Eligible ABC contractor members have access to: insurance coverage tailored for contractors; a local designated insurance service team providing professional risk control and claim expertise; construction-focused education seminars; online risk management resources; and the FCCI HR & Employment HELPLINE – an online resource providing HR management, risk control and employment law information. Dividends are not guaranteed and are declared at the sole discretion of the board of directors of the individual FCCI insurance companies. Decisions are based on individual member premiums paid during the dividend period, length of continuous coverage, and favorable claims experience.

For more about FCCI or its Contractors Select program, go to fcci-group.com.

About FCCI Insurance Group

Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states and the District of Columbia, FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI is celebrating 62 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. www.fcci-group.com.

About Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. (ABC)

Associated Builders & Contractors is a national association, representing more than 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 69 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically, profitably and for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. ABC is the merit shop construction industry's voice with the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the federal government and with state and local governments as well as with the news media. ABC's mission is the advancement of the merit shop philosophy, which encourages open competition and a free enterprise approach that awards contracts based solely on merit, regardless of labor affiliation (www.centralohioabc.org | www.nocabc.com | www.ovabc.org).

