FCCI Insurance Group Makes Top 100 Best Companies List

SARASOTA, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group was recently named one of Florida's Best Companies To Work For. This year marks the company's 13th year on the list, ranking at number 13 in the Large Companies category.

The annual Best Companies To Work For In Florida list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine. One hundred companies are ranked in small, medium and large employer categories.

Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

FCCI was named one of the Best Companies To Work For, in part, because of their unparalleled support of their most valued resource – their people. FCCI strives to maximize the human experience through a dynamic culture and purposeful work.

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey and analysis, and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to www.FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

About FCCI

Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states plus Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI has been keeping its promises for more than 60 years. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. www.fcci-group.com.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies" and "Best Employers" programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, BCG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit www.BestCompaniesGroup.com.

