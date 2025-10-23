FCL Showcases FCL-X™ Lithium Battery Fire Extinguishing Products at Fire Leadership Challenge in Keystone, Colorado

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a US-based lithium-ion battery fire products manufacturer, is proud to participate in the 2025 Fire Leadership Challenge in Keystone, Colorado. Through one of FCL's new representation agreements with SHUR-SALES & Marketing Inc., the company will be featuring its industry-leading FCL-X™ lithium battery fire extinguishing products to key fire service leaders, emergency management officials, and public safety stakeholders in Colorado.

Lithium-ion battery fires are a rapidly growing threat as electric vehicles, E-mobility, energy storage systems, and portable electronics become more widespread. These fires are uniquely dangerous — capable of triggering violent thermal runaway events, re-ignitions, and toxic off-gassing. They are difficult to extinguish using conventional fire suppression methods.

"We were honored to be invited to this year's Fire Leadership Challenge and to be part of the national dialogue around this urgent issue," said Chad Carver, VP Sales and Operations at FCL. "There's no question: lithium battery fires are here, they are serious, and they are increasing. Departments need tools now. That's why we developed FCL-X™ — and it's proving to be the best solution available."

FCL-X™ is a purpose-built extinguishing agent formulated specifically to neutralize and suppress lithium-ion battery fires quickly, effectively, and safely. Unlike water or general-purpose suppressants, FCL-X™ is designed to target battery chemistry and prevent reignition. Already trusted in the field, one of Colorado's fire departments is a current user of FCL-X™ and continues to rely on it in frontline response scenarios involving electric vehicles and mobile energy storage.

"Having a progressive fire agency in Colorado already using FCL-X™ gives us real operational insight and validation," added Shane Bentley, Sales Director at FCL. "We are seeing growing demand from departments that know conventional methods are not enough — and they want the best, field-ready solution today, not tomorrow."

The Fire Leadership Challenge offered FCLI the opportunity to:

Engage directly with fire chiefs and emergency planners

Demonstrate FCL-X™ performance capabilities

performance capabilities Support the fire service community with education and real-world application knowledge

FCL remains committed to equipping fire professionals, fleet operators, and industrial safety leaders with the most advanced tools to manage the battery fire risks reshaping their environments.

Marketing Update

FCLI would like to provide an update further to its previously announced agreements with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") and ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") dated October 20, 2025.

The Company has entered into a three-month marketing agreement, which concludes on January 23, 2026, with Machai, a marketing, advertising, and public awareness firm located at 101-17565 58th Avenue, Surrey, BC. Machai specializes in the metals & mining, technology, and special situations sectors. The firm is led by its President and sole owner, Mr. Suneal Sandhu, who can be reached at (604) 375-0084.

With respect to ICP, the Company wishes to clarify that, as part of its engagement, ICP is responsible for all costs it incurs in connection with providing market-making services.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

Full Circle Lithium Corp. is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through the two new distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the technical elements in a processing and refining business, loss of key technical and other staff, lithium price fluctuations, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

