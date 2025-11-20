Full Circle Lithium to Showcase Live Lithium Battery Fire Demonstration in Honolulu Using FCL-X™

Demonstration will feature real-time extinguishment of several lithium-ion battery thermal runaway events using FCL-X™ technology.

Event designed to educate first responders, safety officials, and industry leaders on advanced lithium battery fire extinguishing solutions.

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a US-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products manufacturer, is pleased to announce an upcoming live lithium battery fire demonstration and specialized training event in Honolulu, Hawaii. This program follows the Honolulu Fire Department's (HFD) participation in FCL-X™ live electric vehicle lithium battery fire demonstration at the FDIC International Conference (The largest Firefighter Conference in the USA) in April 2025, after which HFD formally requested an on-island lithium battery fire demonstration of FCL-X™ through the Swift Group, an FCL distribution partner in Hawaii.

The HFD demonstration is the latest milestone in a period that has included more than 20 successful EV burn demonstrations over the past 18 months, underscoring the consistent performance and reliability of FCL-X™ lithium battery fire extinguishing products in real-world suppression scenarios.

A three-member FCL Team—Carlos Vicens, Webster Marshall, and Shane Bentley—will travel to Honolulu to conduct the multi-day event. The primary training and demonstration event will occur on Saturday, November 22, 2025, beginning with a 4-hour classroom session covering:

Core functions of lithium-ion batteries

The hazards associated with lithium-ion battery failures

The proven suppression performance of FCL-X™ lithium battery fire extinguishing products

Following classroom instruction, attendees will participate in a live lithium battery fire demonstration and suppression exercise focused on light-mobility lithium battery incidents. Participating organizations include the HFD, Hawaii State Crash/Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting, and several local commercial businesses in Honolulu.

FCL is honored to support the Honolulu Fire Department and Hawaii's emergency response community," said Carlos Vicens, CEO and Founder. "Their commitment to operational readiness reflects exactly why FCL-X™ lithium battery fire extinguishing products continue to set the standard for reliable, effective suppression solutions."

The Honolulu event precedes another major FCL-X™ demonstration: a live EV burn in Houston on December 16th, 2025. Individuals interested in attending the Houston demonstration are encouraged to contact Chad Carver for additional information. [email protected].

The Company announces that its board of directors has granted an aggregate of 969,000 stock options (the "Options") of the Company to certain directors and officers of the Company. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at $0.37 per Share and expires five years from the date of the grant.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

