FCP ACQUIRES HICKORY LAKE APARTMENTS IN ANTIOCH, TN

CHEVY CHASE, Md., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® announces the acquisition of Hickory Lake Apartments, a 322-unit multifamily property at 3940 Apache Trail in Antioch, TN in the Nashville MSA. The acquisition of Hickory Lake marks FCP's 6th transaction in the Nashville market, and the first since 2022. FCP assumed a HUD loan as part of the transaction, but further terms were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Hickory Lake Apartments provides FCP with an affordable community in a location proximate to Nashville's largest employment centers," said FCP's Scott Reibstein. "We are excited to be back in the rapidly growing Nashville market. FCP is thrilled to acquire Hickory Lake, a community that supports our commitment to the preservation of affordable and workforce housing. As Nashville continues to grow, properties like Hickory Lake are of vital importance for residents."

Hickory Lake Apartments are located near I-24, one of Nashville's principal north-south corridors, providing access to the I-24 South Industrial Corridor as well as to downtown Nashville, Nashville International Airport, Brentwood, and the Century Farms mixed-use development.

The income-restricted community features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with lush landscaping, two swimming pools overlooking a private lake, as well as a playground, grill and picnic areas.

FCP extends its appreciation to Zac Wracher of The Kirkland Company for his representation of the seller.

