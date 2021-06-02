FCP And S2 Acquire Oxford Park Apartments In Irving, TX

CHEVY CHASE, Md., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® and S2 Capital have acquired Oxford Park Apartments, a 308-unit garden apartment community in Irving, TX. The off-market transaction marks the third deal in DFW in the last 12 months between S2 and FCP.

"The 1995 vintage property is extremely well located in the Las Colinas submarket of DFW and has been well maintained by the current owner. We plan to complete a significant exterior and interior renovation program to provide our residents with a top-quality apartment at an affordable price point," said S2's CEO Scott Everett.

FCP's Cole Kellogg added, "FCP is extremely pleased to be partnering once again with S2 on this high-quality asset. Our partnership continues to look for investment opportunities across the multifamily spectrum throughout the state of Texas."

Oxford Park Apartments are well-located in the Las Colinas submarket of DFW allowing for easy commuting to downtown Dallas, downtown Ft. Worth and job centers along the Dallas North Tollway. Residents also have access to nearby amenities including Whole Foods and Oxford Park is within the Carrollton Farmers Branch Independent School District.

The seller in the deal was represented by JLL.

About FCP

FCP ® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $8.6 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

About S2 Capital, LLC

S2 Capital was founded in 2012 to build a national multifamily investment platform specializing in value add multifamily properties. S2 has acquired over 35,000 units totaling $4.5B across the AX/TX/FL/NC. S2 attributes its success to its people, creating relationships with industry leading investment and banking partners, staying disciplined in their investment strategy, and focusing on driving innovation, distinction, and excellence through all facets of multifamily ownership. S2 was ranked the "Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in the U.S." by Inc. Magazine two years in a row, was voted a "Top 100 Places to Work" by Dallas Business Journal and ranked 21st nationally for "2018 Best Places to Work" by Multifamily Leadership. For more information, visit S2cp.com or call 214.646.9901.

Media Contact: Karen Widmayer

KW Communications, LLC

[email protected]

301-661-1448

SOURCE FCP

Related Links

http://www.fcpdc.com

