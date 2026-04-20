FCP RECOGNIZED BY FREDDIE MAC AS 2026 MULTIFAMILY IMPACT SPONSOR

FCP Recognized for Third Year in a Row for Showing Significant Results in Housing Preservation

CHEVY CHASE, Md., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® announces its recognition for a third year in a row by Freddie Mac as a 2026 Multifamily Impact Sponsor. The Impact Sponsor cohort comprises sponsors who have shown significant results in providing affordable housing options, supporting their residents, and/or implementing innovative practices at their properties.

"Recognition by Freddie Mac as a 2026 Impact Sponsor validates FCP's goals and strategies related to affordability and housing preservation," said FCP Senior Vice President Elizabeth Cotter. "We congratulate our fellow cohorts of the 2026 program."

FCP focuses on value-creating initiatives through resident services and utility savings projects and seeks opportunities to build resiliency while supporting the livelihoods of its residents and tenants. fcpdc.com/responsibility/.

About FCP

FCP ® , a subsidiary of Federated Hermes, Inc., is a real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $14.8 billion in gross asset value since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and structured investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit fcpdc.com.

Media Contact: Karen Widmayer KW Communications, LLC [email protected] 301-661-1448

SOURCE FCP