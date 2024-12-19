FDA Announces Eggs Meet New "Healthy" Definition

New "healthy" claim turns the page on eggs' nutrition story, making them a clear choice for healthy living.

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a long-awaited moment has arrived for health enthusiasts and egg lovers nationwide! The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that eggs meet the agency's updated definition of "healthy."1 This important milestone closes the door on decades of debate over whether eggs are good for you and reinforces their standing as a powerhouse of nutrition.

The FDA's "healthy" definition focuses on promoting healthy eating patterns and relies on specific criteria to evaluate foods that help Americans meet nutritional needs. With this update, the FDA makes it simpler for consumers to make healthful food choices. Eggs, often celebrated for their simplicity, versatility, and nutrition, can now proudly wear the "healthy" badge.

"This news makes eggs a clear healthy choice, vindicating them from outdated science,"2 said Jen Houchins, PhD, RD, director of nutrition research for the American Egg Board's Egg Nutrition Center. "The FDA announcement reaffirms the egg's role in supporting the health of American families, with nutritional benefits for everyone. Eggs offer a good source of high-quality protein and contribute nutrients to the diet that Americans don't get enough of, like vitamin D and choline."

Unlike other foods that meet the FDA's updated definition, eggs were long depicted as the face of cholesterol and a threat to health, famously spotlighted by TIME's 1984 cover story. Confusion on this topic persisted for decades. Current research shows that cholesterol in eggs does not negatively impact your body's cholesterol levels like was once thought.3 Organizations such as the American Heart Association have since embraced eggs as part of a heart-healthy diet for healthy adults.

"We applaud the FDA for this important update, which reflects decades of research and unequivocally affirms the value of eggs for healthy living," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board. "Eggs are accessible in the refrigerator of nearly every U.S. household. Whether you're scrambling them for breakfast, grabbing them hardboiled for a quick lunch on the go, or enjoying some egg-and-veggie fried rice at dinner, Americans now know for certain that eggs are one of the healthiest foods for your family."

Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse, containing an excellent or good source of eight essential nutrients that support health at every age. They are particularly known for being one of the highest quality proteins available, playing a vital role in muscle health and overall wellness. Eggs are also rich in choline, a nutrient that helps support brain health at all ages and life stages. The 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans specifically recommend eggs as a first food for infants and toddlers, as well as for pregnant women and lactating moms, in part because of their choline content.4 And a new study published in The Journal of Nutrition found a relationship between eating eggs and a reduced risk of Alzheimer's dementia in older adults, a relationship driven by dietary choline.5 Eggs also contribute lutein, which supports eye health. Research suggests that eggs can enhance the absorption of nutrients from vegetables, making them a perfect partner for healthy eating.

The "healthy" designation will empower consumers to embrace eggs like never before. The new "healthy" claim will guide families toward delicious, nutrient-packed choices that fuel healthy living.

For further information on the health benefits of eggs and inspiring recipes, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

