FDA Approved DARZALEX Faspro® for Adult Patients with High-Risk Smoldering Multiple Myeloma

DARZALEX Faspro® is co-formulated with Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (Halozyme) today announced that Johnson & Johnson received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a new indication for DARZALEX Faspro® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) co-formulated with ENHANZE®, as single agent treatment of adult patients with high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma (HR-SMM). DARZALEX Faspro® is the first and only approved treatment for HR-SMM, enabling earlier intervention before the disease progresses to active multiple myeloma.

"DARZALEX Faspro is the first approved treatment in the U.S. for adult patients with high risk smoldering multiple myeloma," said Dr. Helen Torley, President and CEO of Halozyme. "The approval expands the indications for DARZALEX Faspro with ENHANZE, further solidifying its role as a cornerstone therapy across all stages of multiple myeloma."

Smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) is an asymptomatic malignancy that is genomically the same as active multiple myeloma and where these abnormal cells can be detected in the bone marrow.1,2,3 In 2025, it is estimated that more than 36,000 people will be diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the U.S., and approximately 15 percent of those are classified as smoldering.4,5 An estimated 50 percent of patients diagnosed with HR-SMM are likely to progress to active disease within two years of diagnosis.5 Currently, the standard of care for HR-SMM is active monitoring to track signs of biochemical progression and/or end-organ damage. Recent evidence suggests that people at high-risk of progressing to active multiple myeloma could benefit from earlier therapeutic intervention.5

The FDA approval is based on findings from the AQUILA study (NCT03301220), which evaluated the efficacy and safety of DARZALEX Faspro® compared to active monitoring (or "Watch and Wait") in the largest Phase 3 trial in patients with HR-SMM. For more information on the study and its findings, please view Johnson & Johnson's press release issued on November 6, 2025.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of improving the patient experience with rapid subcutaneous delivery and reduced treatment burden. Having touched one million patient lives in post-marketing use in ten commercialized products in at least one major region and across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and McDermott Laboratories Limited, an affiliate of Viatris Inc.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.