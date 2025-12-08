Jim Lang Elected to Halozyme's Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced the election of Jim Lang to its Board of Directors. Mr. Lang brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in healthcare, life sciences, business services and data analytics.

"Jim brings extensive experience in building and scaling innovative healthcare businesses, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Halozyme board," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "His strategic insight and proven ability to drive growth, including through M&A, will be a tremendous asset as we deliver on our growth strategy and create meaningful new value for our stakeholder, including partners, patients, and shareholders."

Most recently, Mr. Lang served as Chief Executive Officer of EVERSANA, building the leading global provider of commercialization services to the life sciences industry. As CEO, Mr. Lang led the company's growth through the acquisition of over twenty companies, culminating in its merger with Waltz Health in August 2025. Mr. Lang remains on EVERSANA's board. He also formerly served as CEO of Decision Resources Group (DRG), where he transformed DRG into a leading healthcare data and analytics firm through significant expansion and acquisitions. Previously, Mr. Lang was President of Strategic Decision Group, where he expanded the life sciences practice and later sold it to IMS Health (now IQVIA).

Mr. Lang currently serves on the board of Biovie, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, where he chairs both the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. He also serves on the board of OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital healthcare technology company, acting as chair of the Compensation Committee and as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

"I am honored to join Halozyme's Board of Directors," said Mr. Lang. "Halozyme has a strong foundation and a compelling strategy for growth. I look forward to working with the leadership team to help accelerate that growth and deliver even greater value to our shareholders."

Mr. Lang earned his B.S. in in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of New Hampshire and his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies.

As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially validated solution facilitates the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, reducing treatment burden and improving convenience. ENHANZE® has touched more than one million patient lives through ten commercialized products across over 100 global markets and is licensed to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, and Merus N.V.

Halozyme is also developing Hypercon™ to expand the breadth of its drug delivery technology portfolio. Hypercon™ is an innovative microparticle technology that is expected to set a new standard in hyper concentration of drugs and biologics that can reduce the injection volume for the same dosage and expands opportunities for at-home and health care provider administration. The addition of Hypercon™ enhances our ability to transform the patient treatment experience by enabling the creation and delivery of highly concentrated biologics, substantially broadening the scope of therapeutics that can be delivered subcutaneously. The Hypercon™ technology has been licensed to leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, and argenx.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures, and commercializes drug-device combination products using advanced auto-injector technologies designed to improve convenience, reliability, and tolerability, enhancing patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two proprietary commercial products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products, and ongoing development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and McDermott Laboratories Limited, an affiliate of Viatris Inc.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Ewing, NJ; Minnetonka, MN; and Boston, MA. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information, visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential and statements regarding future performance and growth of Halozyme's business. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "will be" and similar expressions. Although Halozyme believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Halozyme, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information and statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Halozyme undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein.

Contact

Tram Bui

Halozyme

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-359-3016

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.