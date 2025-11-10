FDA Completes Safety for Gallant's First Ready-to-Use Stem Cell Therapy for Refractory FCGS

Gallant achieves FDA "Technical Section Complete" for Target Animal Safety (TAS), a key requirement in the approval process for a drug.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallant, an animal health biotechnology company pioneering off-the-shelf stem cell therapies for pets, announced a significant advancement in the FDA's conditional approval process for its lead therapy targeting refractory feline chronic gingivostomatitis (FCGS). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Veterinary Medicine (FDA-CVM) has issued a "Technical Section Complete" letter for Target Animal Safety (TAS), determining that Gallant's data support the 365-day safety requirement for a cell therapy. With this core milestone achieved, Gallant advances toward delivering the potential first FDA-approved, off-the-shelf stem cell therapy—and introducing a new category in veterinary medicine.

The product under review is Gallant's investigational new animal drug (INAD), sonruvetcel injectable suspension—a potential first-in-class, uterine-derived allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cell therapy (UMSC) for cats with refractory FCGS. Sourced from healthy, specific-pathogen-free, FDA-qualified feline donors, Gallant's cell therapies are manufactured under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) conditions, with potency established for FCGS. The product is on track for FDA conditional approval in early 2026.

"Achieving TAS technical section completion means the successful demonstration of 365-day safety. Unlike most TAS studies conducted for pharmaceutical drugs in healthy animals, this study was conducted in client-owned cats with refractory FCGS, establishing both short- and long-term safety in this critical population. This represents another foundational milestone for Gallant's uterine-derived platform of allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cell therapies—and the potential first off-the-shelf cell therapy in veterinary medicine," said Dr. Valentine Williams, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Strategy at Gallant. "With both reasonable expectation of effectiveness and target animal safety complete, the clinical relevance for conditional approval is established. We are moving rapidly into the next phase of launch planning to bring practitioners and pet parents a regenerative medicine solution for their loved ones, where before there was no hope. It's inspiring to see cats regain their quality of life after treatment with a product backed by proven safety. There is no greater career satisfaction."

"Safety is always our first and highest priority in developing new products for pets. The FDA's alignment on the 365-day safety data for sonruvetcel is not only validation for potentially the first off-the-shelf cell therapy in pets, but also validation for our entire platform of products in development," said Dr. Linda Black, CEO of Gallant. "We are one step closer to bringing a first-in-class therapy to veterinary medicine and a pipeline of products that target a pet's underlying disease, not just symptoms."

Gallant's UMSC therapy for refractory FCGS is progressing through the FDA approval process and achieved "Technical Section Complete" for Reasonable Expectation of Effectiveness (RXE) in September 2025. In a pivotal clinical trial to support reasonable expectation of effectiveness, the results published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery reported that over 75% of treated cats demonstrated a clinically relevant improvement in quality of life by Day 90, and nearly half experienced measurable improvement in oral lesions, all with no serious treatment-related adverse events.1

