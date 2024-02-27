FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to 9MW2821

SHANGHAI, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovative biopharmaceutical company with entire industry chain, announces that its self-developed novel ADC drug targeting Nectin-4 (R&D Code: 9MW2821) has been granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of advanced, recurrent, or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (hereinafter referred to as "ESCC").

As of February 20, 2024, for the indication of esophageal cancer (EC), 9MW2821 has shown an ORR and DCR of 30% and 73.3%, respectively, in a Phase II clinical study at a dose of 1.25 mg/kg in 30 patients with advanced EC who have received monotherapy and completed at least one tumor assessment. Of those, 28 patients have undergone chemotherapy and immunotherapy. The study is still ongoing with further enrollment and evaluation. 9MW2821 is the world's first Nectin-4-targeting drug to disclose clinical efficacy data for the indication of EC.

9MW2821 is a site-specific conjugated novel Nectin-4-targeting ADC developed by Mabwell's ADC platform and automated high-throughput hybridoma antibody molecular discovery platform, and is the first clinical stage Nectin-4-targeting ADC developed by Chinese company.

The drug achieves site-specific modification of antibody through proprietary conjugate technology linkers and optimized ADC conjugation process. After injection, 9MW2821 can specifically bind to Nectin-4 on the cell membrane surface, be internalized and release cytotoxic drug, and induce the apoptosis of tumor cells.

In addition to EC, Mabwell is conducting clinical studies for multiple indications such as urothelial cancer (UC), Cervical Cancer (CC), with monotherapy for UC entering Phase III clinical study, combination therapy with PD-1 entering Phase I/II clinical study, and monotherapy for CC entering Phase II clinical study. As of now, more than 280 patients have been enrolled. 9MW2821 is also the first to disclose preliminary clinical efficacy data for the indication of CC among drugs with the same target in the world.

About EC

According to the global cancer burden data released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IRAC), there were 604 thousand new cases of EC worldwide in 2020, with 544 thousand deaths. In 2024, the National Cancer Center published the Cancer Burden Data in China in 2022 on JNCC, showing that there were 224 thousand new cases of EC in China (167.5 thousand in men, 56.5 thousand in women), with 187.5 thousand deaths (140.4 thousand in men, 47.1 thousand in women), ranking 7th and 5th, respectively, in terms of new cases and deaths. According to the statistics from the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that there will be 22,370 new cases of EC (17,690 in men, 4,680 in women), and 16,130 deaths (12,880 in men, 3,250 in women) in the United States in 2024. In China, ESCC is the most common histological type, accounting for about 85.79% of EC cases, while esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and other types account for 11.00% and 3.21%, respectively. In the United States, EAC is the most common type of EC among White population, accounting for about 70% of EC cases, with ESCC accounting for about 30%, and ESCC is more common among African Americans.

Furthermore, according to IQVIA's report, in 2022, the number of prevalent patients with EC in China was 742 thousand, with approximately 70% being cases of advanced metastatic EC, of which about 80% (approximately 416,000 cases) were eligible for systemic treatment. The guidelines of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) recommends that PD-1 monoclonal antibody combined with platinum-based chemotherapy is the standard first-line treatment, and PD-1 or monotherapy chemotherapy is an optional second-line treatment. In actual clinical practice, there is a significant unmet clinical need after first-line treatment failure, since no preferred options are available.

About Mabwell

Mabwell (688062.SH) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with the entire value chain of the pharmaceutical industry. We provide more effective and accessible therapy and innovative medicines to fulfill global medical needs. Since 2017, an advanced R&D system which covers target discovery, early discovery, druggability, preclinical, clinical research and manufacturing transformation was established. Mabwell has 14 pipeline products in different R&D stages based on a world-class and state-of-the-art R&D engine, including 10 novel drug candidates and 4 biosimilars. We focus on the therapeutic areas of oncology, auto-immune diseases, metabolic disorders, ophthalmologic diseases and infectious diseases, etc. Of these, 2 products have been approved and commercialized, 2 products have been filed for MA approval, 3 products are in pivotal trials. We have also undertaken 1 national major scientific and technological special project for "Significant New Drugs Development", 2 projects for National Key R&D Programmes, and several provincial and municipal science and technological innovation projects. Mabwell's Taizhou factory possesses robust in-house manufacturing capability compliant with international GMP standards regulated by the NMPA, FDA and EMA, and has passed the EU QP Audit. The large-scale manufacturing base located in Shanghai is under construction. Our mission is "Explore Life, Benefit Health" and our vision is "Innovation, from ideas to reality". For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the potential safety, efficacy, regulatory review or approval and commercial success of our product candidates and those relating to the Company's product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory milestones and timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. "Forward-looking statements" are statements that are not historical facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to: environment; politic; economy; society; legislation; our dependence on our product candidates, most of which are still in preclinical or various stages of clinical development; our reliance on third-party vendors, such as contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; our ability to complete required clinical trials for our product candidates and obtain approval from regulatory authorities for our product candidates; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential impact of COVID-19; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel. In case one or more of these risks or uncertainties deteriorate, or any assumptions are incorrect, the actual results may be seriously inconsistent with the stated results.

The Company cautions all the persons not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation, except as specifically required by law and the rules of the applicable Stock authority to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking descriptions, figures and assumptions in this press release are applicable to this statement.

