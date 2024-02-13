FDA Roundup: February 13, 2024

News provided by

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

13 Feb, 2024, 12:27 ET

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency: 

  • Today, the FDA posted warning letters to US Chem Labs and Synthetix Inc. doing business as Helix Chemical Supply for introducing unapproved and misbranded semaglutide and tirzepatide products into interstate commerce.

    US Chem Labs offers for sale semaglutide and tirzepatide "for research purposes."  However, the products are accompanied by claims such as weight loss, reducing the risk of stroke, heart attack, or heart disease. In addition, the firm offers a product called "thymalin" (not related to semaglutide or tirzepatide) for both adults and children, for treatment of various conditions, such as immunosuppression after chemotherapy in cancer patients.

    Helix Chemical Supply also offers semaglutide and tirzepatide for sale for "research purposes." However, the products include claims such as treatment of Alzheimer's disease, lowering blood sugar, or enhancing insulin secretion.

  • On Monday, Covetrus North America LLC, a company based in Dublin, Ohio, which sells veterinary products to customers across the United States, pled guilty to causing the introduction and delivery of misbranded veterinary prescription drugs into interstate commerce. As part of the agreement, Covetrus will pay over $23 million in criminal fines and forfeitures.

 Additional Resources: 

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA 

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, radiation-emitting electronic products, and for regulating tobacco products.

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Also from this source

FDA Roundup: February 9, 2024

FDA Roundup: February 9, 2024

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency: Today, the FDA issued draft guidance ...
FDA Roundup: February 6, 2024

FDA Roundup: February 6, 2024

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency: On Monday, the FDA issued an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.