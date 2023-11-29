FDA Selects Workflow Services as Diagnostic Data Program Partner for Point-of-Care Testing Inside Pharmacies

News provided by

Workflow Services

29 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

Comprehensive Tech Platform's Data Collection and Transmission to Inform Public Health Officials, Accelerate Care Delivery in Pharmacy Settings  

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workflow Services, a comprehensive and automated platform that solves point-of-care clinical service delivery for pharmacies, was selected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a partner in its Diagnostic Data Program, launched to collect data from point-of-care tests administered nationally in pharmacy settings.

Fully realized, the FDA program's aim of de-identified data collection and transmission will aid federal and state public health leaders in making evidence-based decisions from a regulatory as well as population health standpoint. Access to diagnostic testing data provides early, and actionable information related to viruses' location and spread—vital information that can empower proactive, targeted intervention to minimize transmission and suppress outbreaks.

Workflow Services, developed by ImageMoverMD, Inc., is an end-to-end healthcare platform for pharmacies to manage their clinical service delivery including the collection and transmission of diagnostic data. In 2021, Workflow Solutions was a top-five data reporter to the CDC on COVID-19 test results.

"Americans are increasingly accessing and receiving low acuity healthcare services, including point-of-care testing, in the pharmacy setting and we have every indication that this trend will continue," says Kevin Houlihan, President and CEO of ImageMoverMD, Inc. "We are passionate about removing barriers to service delivery in pharmacy—and data collection and transmission are integral to that, particularly as they apply to population health. We are proud to partner with the FDA and look forward to working together to drive further innovation and usher in new technological ways of accessing point-of-care tests and using diagnostic data for years to come."

The FDA's Diagnostic Data Program is the first of its kind, with more information available here.

Learn more about Workflow Services' partnership with the FDA, where you can sign up for regular updates. 

About Workflow Services 

Workflow Services is a healthcare software developed by ImageMoverMD, Inc. that innovates seamless point-of-care medical workflow software solutions for healthcare professionals and patients. The company's solutions employ exclusive approaches to securely capture and integrate medical data to simplify communication and enhance patient care. ImageMoverMD, Inc. was founded in 2013 to design and deliver a secure solution for managing images at the point-of-care. To learn more visit LinkedIn or www.workflowservices.com

Media Contact:
John Flaherty
312-834-3524
[email protected]

SOURCE Workflow Services

Also from this source

Amid Primary Care Crisis, Workflow Services Calls for Broadening Scope of Pharmacies as Primary Providers in Paper by Former NIH Official

Amid Primary Care Crisis, Workflow Services Calls for Broadening Scope of Pharmacies as Primary Providers in Paper by Former NIH Official

Workflow Services, a comprehensive and automated platform that solves point-of-care clinical service delivery for pharmacies, recently published a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.