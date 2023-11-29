FDA Selects Workflow Services as Diagnostic Data Program Partner for Point-of-Care Testing Inside Pharmacies

Comprehensive Tech Platform's Data Collection and Transmission to Inform Public Health Officials, Accelerate Care Delivery in Pharmacy Settings

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workflow Services, a comprehensive and automated platform that solves point-of-care clinical service delivery for pharmacies, was selected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a partner in its Diagnostic Data Program, launched to collect data from point-of-care tests administered nationally in pharmacy settings.

Fully realized, the FDA program's aim of de-identified data collection and transmission will aid federal and state public health leaders in making evidence-based decisions from a regulatory as well as population health standpoint. Access to diagnostic testing data provides early, and actionable information related to viruses' location and spread—vital information that can empower proactive, targeted intervention to minimize transmission and suppress outbreaks.

Workflow Services, developed by ImageMoverMD, Inc., is an end-to-end healthcare platform for pharmacies to manage their clinical service delivery including the collection and transmission of diagnostic data. In 2021, Workflow Solutions was a top-five data reporter to the CDC on COVID-19 test results.

"Americans are increasingly accessing and receiving low acuity healthcare services, including point-of-care testing, in the pharmacy setting and we have every indication that this trend will continue," says Kevin Houlihan, President and CEO of ImageMoverMD, Inc. "We are passionate about removing barriers to service delivery in pharmacy—and data collection and transmission are integral to that, particularly as they apply to population health. We are proud to partner with the FDA and look forward to working together to drive further innovation and usher in new technological ways of accessing point-of-care tests and using diagnostic data for years to come."

The FDA's Diagnostic Data Program is the first of its kind, with more information available here .

Learn more about Workflow Services' partnership with the FDA, where you can sign up for regular updates.

About Workflow Services

Workflow Services is a healthcare software developed by ImageMoverMD, Inc. that innovates seamless point-of-care medical workflow software solutions for healthcare professionals and patients. The company's solutions employ exclusive approaches to securely capture and integrate medical data to simplify communication and enhance patient care. ImageMoverMD, Inc. was founded in 2013 to design and deliver a secure solution for managing images at the point-of-care. To learn more visit LinkedIn or www.workflowservices.com .

