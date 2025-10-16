Workflow Services Launches ECAPS Watch Podcast and Whitepaper to Track Progress of Legislation Pivotal to Pharmacy Industry

New podcast and research paper explore the implications and industry impact of the Ensuring Community Access to Pharmacist Services (ECAPS) legislation.

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workflow Services, a medical billing software platform to enable pharmacist-led clinical services, today announced the launch of a new whitepaper and podcast, hosted by Kevin Houlihan, CEO of Workflow Services and ImageMover. The new assets equip pharmacy industry leaders with timely analysis, expert interviews, and actionable insights surrounding the Ensuring Community Access to Pharmacist Services (ECAPS) legislation, which if passed is poised to shape the future of pharmacy practice and patient access across the country.

In each episode of ECAPS Watch, Houlihan explores the latest updates and implications of the legislation, featuring conversations with pharmacy leaders, policymakers, and healthcare innovators. The podcast aims to help pharmacists, health systems, and industry stakeholders stay informed and prepared for the regulatory and operational changes driven by ECAPS.

"ECAPS represents one of the most significant legislative opportunities in pharmacy in recent years," said Houlihan. "Through this podcast, we're bringing together a variety of voices and expert perspectives to help the pharmacy industry be ready on day 1."

Co-authored by Dr. Nancy Gagliano, a former NIH official and current advisor to Workflow Services, the whitepaper details the nuances of the current legislation, while forecasting the opportunity with revenue scenarios for pharmacies in addressing the $1.9 billion Medicare market. Dr. Gagliano and her co-author Zachary Rosko, PharmD, BCPS, Directory of Pharmacy at Workflow Services, also suggest a likely outcome: ECAPS will not stop at Medicare, as a new law could catalyze a broader shift in payor recognition of pharmacist delivered clinical services.

"ECAPS is the tip of the iceberg," said Dr. Gagliano in a recent ECAPS Watch episode. "Once one door is open, once the infrastructure for medical billing is laid out, then things naturally will fall from there....and commercial insurers will follow suit."

ECAPS is bipartisan legislation (S. 2426 and H.R. 3164) designed to recognize pharmacists as providers under Medicare Part B. Once passed, it will enable pharmacists to receive direct reimbursement for test-to-treat clinical services (such as influenza, COVID-19, streptococcal pharyngitis, RSV). By granting pharmacists provider status in Medicare, the bill opens a pathway to large-scale reimbursement, paving the way for broader payor adoption.

The ECAPS Watch podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, and the Workflow Services website.

For additional resources on how Workflow Services is monitoring ECAPS legislation and helping pharmacy professionals be reimbursement ready on day 1, visit: https://www.workflowservices.com/ecaps

About Workflow Services

Workflow Services is an end-to-end software platform that helps pharmacies unlock their full potential as community healthcare destinations. We serve as a strategic partner and medical billing technology provider to retail pharmacies that want to transform their business by delivering clinical services. In 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) selected Workflow Services as a partner in its Diagnostic Data Program, the first of its kind launched to collect data from point-of-care tests administered nationally in pharmacy settings. To learn more visit LinkedIn or www.workflowservices.com.

