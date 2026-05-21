FDA Veteran Paz Vellanki, MD, PhD, Joins Precision for Medicine, Forming a Trio of Former Regulatory Leaders

Dr. Vellanki's addition strengthens Precision for Medicine's unparalleled regulatory expertise, now featuring three former FDA oncology leaders who provide unmatched insight for life sciences clients navigating complex drug development

BETHESDA, Md., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, a global leader in biomarker-driven clinical research and development, today announced that Paz Vellanki, MD, PhD, has joined the company as Vice President, Clinical Development, Oncology. She most recently served as Associate Director of the Division of Oncology 2 at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where she oversaw drug development and regulatory decisions for therapeutics in lung cancer, head and neck cancer and rare tumors and molecular subsets of cancers. In her new role, Dr. Vellanki will partner with life sciences companies on clinical development strategy and regulatory planning.

Paz Vellanki, MD, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Development, Oncology at Precision for Medicine

Dr. Vellanki's arrival marks a pivotal moment for Precision for Medicine clients as she completes a formidable trio of former FDA oncology leaders. Dr. Vellanki joins Chief Medical Officer Harpreet Singh, MD, former Director of FDA's Division of Oncology 2, and Nicholas Richardson, DO, MPH, Vice President of Clinical Development and former Deputy Director of Division of Hematologic Malignancies 2. This concentration of senior FDA experience is critical as the regulatory landscape grows more complex, offering Precision for Medicine clients a decisive advantage.

"Paz's arrival is a defining moment for Precision for Medicine. Our purpose-built organization helps life sciences companies bring precision therapies to market faster, ultimately benefiting more patients," said Daisy DeWeese-Gatt, President, Clinical Solutions at Precision for Medicine. "Having three former FDA oncology leaders embedded in our team directly reflects that mission and unequivocally sets us apart from other CROs. Together, Harpreet, Nick and Paz bring an unmatched depth and breadth of regulatory and clinical insight that will benefit every client navigating an increasingly challenging and rapidly evolving environment."

"I am thrilled to welcome Paz to our team," said Harpreet Singh. "Her expertise in lung cancer, head and neck cancer, rare tumors and novel endpoints like circulating tumor DNA, combined with her years of experience shaping regulatory decisions inside the FDA, make her an extraordinary asset to our clients and to this organization."

Dr. Vellanki joined the FDA in 2019, after earning her MD and PhD and completing a medical oncology fellowship at Johns Hopkins University. Over nearly seven years, she advanced from primary reviewer to Associate Director, developing deep expertise in Investigational New Drug and marketing applications, clinical trial design and regulatory strategy. She was the technical lead on the FDA's guidance on circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) for early-stage solid tumors, served on the FDA's Project Endpoint Working Group, and acted as the FDA's liaison to the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), where she helped lead the FDA-AACR Fellowship Program. She has also maintained an active clinical practice at the University of Maryland treating patients with head and neck cancer.

"There has never been a more important time for drug developers to have the right regulatory expertise in their corner," said Dr. Vellanki. "I look forward to bringing my FDA experience to Precision for Medicine and to serving as a true thought partner to the life sciences companies working to advance meaningful, life-saving therapies — particularly in disease areas like rare tumors, where numerous patients are still waiting for better options."

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research and development services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers to target patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies a transformational approach to clinical research that integrates clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise and advanced data intelligence. This convergence is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with 3,500 people in over 40 locations globally across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com.

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SOURCE Precision for Medicine