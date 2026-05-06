FDA's Authorization of Fruit-Flavored Glas E-Cigarettes Is Big Step Backward for Preventing Youth E-Cigarette Use

Statement of Yolonda C. Richardson, President and CEO, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FDA today announced that it has authorized the sale of Glas e-cigarettes in menthol, Gold and Sapphire flavors; Gold is a mango flavor and Sapphire is a blueberry flavor. This marks the first time the FDA has authorized e-cigarettes in flavors other than tobacco or menthol.

Today's decision puts at risk the progress our nation has made in reducing youth e-cigarette use. It conflicts with overwhelming scientific evidence and the FDA's own repeated conclusions that flavors pose a substantial risk to young people. According to survey data, nearly 90% of youth who use e-cigarettes report using flavored products; fruit is by far the most popular flavor (63%) among youth users. By authorizing fruit flavors and allowing e-cigarette makers to disguise them with names like Gold and Sapphire, the FDA is risking a resurgence of youth e-cigarette use. History can't be allowed to repeat itself; mango was one of the most popular Juul flavors that contributed to a past surge in youth e-cigarette use before it was pulled off the market.

In its announcement today, the FDA touted "device access restriction technology" (DAR) to block underage use. Yet in March the FDA issued a draft guidance citing "the current lack of real world experience regarding use of DAR to prevent or sufficiently mitigate the risk of youth use." The FDA should not be relying on unproven technology to protect young people from nicotine addiction.

While the U.S. has made significant progress in reducing youth e-cigarette use, over 1.4 million middle and high school students still use e-cigarettes. We cannot let up in efforts to protect young people from e-cigarette use. These products contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, can prime the brain for addiction to other drugs, and can harm the developing brain – which continues to develop into young adulthood.

Today's decision comes amid media reports that the FDA has faced pressure from the White House to authorize more flavored e-cigarettes. It is deeply disappointing that the FDA has caved to political pressure rather than relying on existing science and protecting kids.

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids