FDA's Regulation of Regenerative Medicine including Stem Cell Treatments and Tissue Engineering Online Seminar

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FDA's Regulation of Regenerative Medicine including Stem Cell Treatments and Tissue Engineering" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Seminar will provide a historical context for the use of stem cells in medicine, where the field has been and where it is going. It will also provide a few examples of FDA approved the use of stem cells in medicine and what is needed for the field to progress. Learn the fundamentals of stem cells and the FDA's regulatory approach for its use in medicine.



Stem cells harness the power to differentiate into numerous cells upon stimulation. This has led to their wide exploration across all of medicine, including high-risk diseases. Of course, significant scientific breakthroughs in the use of stem cells to prevent, diagnose, and treat numerous diseases has caused numerous start-up companies to form.

Despite, such promise, the FDA has yet to approve stem cell therapies for a wide range of diseases, except cord blood-derived hematopoietic progenitor cells for certain indications. Attend this seminar to learn and apply the definitive ways to needed for the field to progress.

Learning Objectives:



Upon completing this course participants should have an understanding of:

Fundamentals of stem cells

How to control stem cell differentiation



Sources of stem cells



Incorporating stem cells into biomaterials



Avoiding immune system clearance of stem cells

FDA regulatory approach for the use of stem cells in medicine

Currently approved/accepted uses of stem cells in medicine



FDA guidance documents for stem cell technologies



Global approval of stem cell technologies (emphasis on EMA, Japan , China , India and Canada )

, , and )

How the FDA regulates regenerative treatments and therapies



The use of human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based (HCT/P) products and the FDA's regulatory framework



Use of non-HCT/P therapeutic materials (e.g., PRP and BMC) in the US



The drug and biological approval process



Regenerative products as medical devices



How to design appropriate clinical trials with an emphasis on stem cell-based materials



Applicable good manufacturing and good laboratory practices



Product labelling, marketing and advertising



FDA and other federal agency enforcement action

Future thoughts on approaches for regulatory approval of stem cell technologies

Remaining hurdles



Outlook for new technologies

Key Topics Covered:



Day 01 (5:00 AM - 1:00 PM)



Fundamentals of stem cells

Definitions

What is all the excitement about

How to control stem cell differentiation

Sources of stem cells

Incorporating stem cells into biomaterials

Avoiding immune system clearance of stem cells

Research examples pre-clinical approval

Research examples post-clinical approval

FDA regulatory approvals for the use of stem cells in medicine

Currently approved the use of stem cells in medicine

FDA guidance documents for stem cell technologies

Global approval of stem cell technologies

Day 02 (5:00 AM - 1:00 PM)



FDA regulatory approvals for the use of stem cells in medicine



How the FDA regulates regenerative treatments and therapies

The use of human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based product criteria and Minimal Manipulation Standard

The drug and biological approval process

Regenerative products as medical devices

How to design appropriate clinical trials

Applicable good manufacturing and good laboratory practices

Product labelling, marketing and advertising

FDA and other federal agency enforcement action

Future thoughts on approaches for regulatory approval of stem cell technologies

Remaining hurdles

Outlook for new technologies

Strategies for commercializing stem cell technologies

Questions

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nr6lc1





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

