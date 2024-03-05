FDB and WebMD Ignite Collaborate to Drive Medication Safety and Adherence

Drug and health information leaders support patient engagement and health literacy with Krames On FHIR® integration of Meducation® content

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank) , the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make more precise decisions, and WebMD Ignite , a full-service growth partner for organizations across the healthcare industry, today announced a collaboration to enhance patient discharge education to improve prescription drug safety and adherence. The collaboration also aims to increase patients' health literacy and engagement in care plans.

WebMD Ignite will integrate content from Meducation®, FDB's cloud-based solution that delivers simplified and personalized medication instructions to all patients, into prescribers' electronic health record (EHR) systems and patient portals through WebMD Ignite's Krames On FHIR® platform.

Krames On FHIR is the leading patient education platform providing current educational content directly in the patient portal. With this new integration, clinicians will be able to easily access Meducation at the point of discharge, generating personalized medication instructions and offering educational content for patients at different levels of reading comprehension and health literacy. Meducation is available in more than 30 languages and helps patients understand how, when, and why to take their medications.

The collaboration aims to drive safer, more effective care as recent research shows that only 43% of patients recently discharged from the hospital correctly recalled information about their medication regimens. Forgetting or incorrectly taking medications can lead to adverse drug events that are responsible for more than 1 million emergency department visits per year , a quarter of which result in hospitalizations.

"Effective patient medication education is critical to improving patient outcomes," said Charles Lee, MD, senior director of clinical knowledge and senior advisor for health literacy and language barriers at FDB. "We need to do more to prevent dosing errors and help patients understand why they are taking their medications. This integration of Meducation with WebMD Ignite's Krames On FHIR platform offers patients of all backgrounds simplified, easy-to-follow, actionable medication instructions, along with other valuable educational content from WebMD Ignite, to help protect their and their family's safety, increase care plan adherence and improve their outcomes."

Brennan Stratton, WebMD Ignite vice president of Client Services, said: "Delivering accurate, easy-to-understand educational content is an essential aspect of high-quality care delivery, but finding simplified and trustworthy content that is suitable for all types of patients can be difficult and time-consuming for prescribers and patients alike. The enhancement of WebMD Ignite's Krames On FHIR platform with FDB's Meducation content will help alleviate all stakeholders from these lengthy searches for reliable drug information, so they can instead focus on achieving the best health outcomes and strengthening engagement."

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) creates and delivers the world's most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires, and illuminates critical medication decisions. We collaborate with our partners to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. Please visit us at https://www.fdbhealth.com/ , or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health , MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK . Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights . Follow Hearst Health on LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

About WebMD Ignite

WebMD Ignite, a division of WebMD and Internet Brands, is the growth partner for healthcare organizations. We guide people to better health at all stages of their journey, from discovery to recovery. Our combination of leading brands in the industry—including WebMD, Medscape, Krames, PulsePoint, Vitals, The Wellness Network, and Mercury Healthcare—offers comprehensive solutions that engage individuals with timely, relevant messaging that optimizes experiences and outcomes, driving loyalty and lifetime value for our clients. Learn more at WebMDIgnite.com.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the health care experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

