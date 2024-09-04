FDB Recognized as a Top Workplace in San Francisco Bay Area

Employees appreciate FDB's people-first culture and opportunity to improve healthcare through better medication decision support

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise medication decisions, announced today it has been recognized as a San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplace for 2024 by The San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplaces awards program.

FDB was selected along with only 116 other employers in the large metropolitan 11-county region as a Top Workplace for 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., FDB also has offices in Indianapolis, Ind., Durham, N.C., the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and India.

The Top Workplaces award is based on employers demonstrating dedication to their people and the workplace experience. Employers are selected based solely on employee feedback gathered through an evidence-based, third-party employee engagement survey tool built on data from millions of employees at tens of thousands of organizations over the past 18 years.

FDB employees rated the company highly on 15 employee engagement culture drivers, including alignment, execution, and connection. In their feedback, FDB employees praised the supportive, people-first company culture. They also said they liked the fact that FDB solutions directly contribute to positive patient outcomes through the delivery of trusted and meaningful drug and health information to prescribers, pharmacists, nurses and other healthcare decision-makers.

"We are gratified to win a Top Workplace Award for the San Francisco Bay Area, which has been our headquarters location for nearly 50 years," said FDB president Bob Katter. "Regardless of where our team members work, we strive to prioritize their career opportunities and workplace experience, so they are free to innovate new solutions and deliver exceptional customer service. We invite smart, passionate and committed professionals to explore rewarding career opportunities at FDB in the Bay Area or any of our locations."

The FDB team includes pharmacists and other highly credentialed clinicians, data scientists, and technologists working together to create and deliver the world's most powerful drug knowledge. FDB MedKnowledge® and FDB PatientFirst™ Solutions equip healthcare providers with reliable and timely data and evidence-based guidance to help them make more precise decisions and help ensure medication safety and better patient outcomes.

Through FDB Vela™, the company is opening ePrescribing to greater opportunities for innovation and collaboration through its cloud-native network enabling the seamless flow of critical medication prescription information, benefits verification, and clinical decision support between prescribers, payers, and pharmacies.

FDB, part of the Hearst Health network, has earned the loyalty of its workforce and the trust of its extensive customer base across the healthcare industry through its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer success.

Learn more about careers with FDB here.

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) creates and delivers the world's most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires, and illuminates critical medication decisions. We collaborate with our partners to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. FDB Vela is a cloud-native electronic prescribing network that enables the seamless flow of critical medication prescription information, benefits verification, and clinical decision support between prescribers, payers, and pharmacies.

To learn more about FDB Vela, please visit https://www.fdbvela.com. For a complete look at FDB's other solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com/, or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

