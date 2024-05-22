FDB Chosen as a Preferred Vendor by Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP)

Highly valued drug information and clinical decision support solutions to support Safety Net Health Plans with medication adherence, SDoH, formulary management and other initiatives

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced today that it has been selected as a Preferred Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP), an organization representing 79 not-for-profit, Safety Net Health Plans that collectively provide health coverage to more than 25 million people.

ACAP-member health plans serve their enrollees through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly sponsored health programs. Member health plans focus on improving health outcomes for underserved populations and people with complex healthcare needs.

As a Preferred Vendor, FDB offers ACAP-member plans a variety of drug information and clinical support tools to help improve the health of often at-risk beneficiaries with diverse health needs.

"We are excited to designate FDB as a Preferred Vendor for ACAP-member plans," said ACAP CEO Margaret A. Murray. "Our plans look forward to learning more about the data and clinical decision support solutions provided by FDB to analyze, understand and support their beneficiaries in accessing appropriate care, adhering to pathways, and achieving optimal outcomes."

FDB provides drug database solutions that can help ACAP-member plans with population health and care management, opioid risk management, claims adjudication and billing, formulary management, utilization management, improving medication adherence among beneficiaries, and more.

Offerings include FDB MedKnowledge®, the most reliable and widely used integrated drug database in the United States and Canada; Meducation®, which offers personalized and simplified medication instructions for all patients; Pharmacogenomics CDS that drives personalized medicine by informing drug-gene prescribing; and FDB Vela™, a new electronic prescribing network that provides the foundation for greater price transparency for health plan members. All of these contain the most up-to-date evidence-based content based on continual research and updates from FDB pharmacist-led editorial teams.

"FDB is pleased to join with ACAP to help Safety Net Health Plans achieve their mission of delivering high-quality healthcare services to people with complex care and social determinants of health needs," said FDB President Bob Katter. "ACAP's selection of FDB as a Preferred Vendor further demonstrates the value of our trusted drug and clinical data as well as evidence-based guidance to stakeholders across the spectrum of healthcare delivery, payment and public health improvement."

FDB currently serves the needs of several ACAP-member plans.

About ACAP

ACAP represents 79 health plans, which collectively provide health coverage to more than 25 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly sponsored health programs. For more information, visit www.communityplans.net.

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) creates and delivers the world's most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires, and illuminates critical medication decisions. We collaborate with our partners to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. FDB Vela is a cloud-native electronic prescribing network that enables the seamless flow of critical medication prescription information, benefits verification, and clinical decision support between prescribers, payers, and pharmacies.

To learn more about FDB Vela, please visit https://www.fdbvela.com. For a complete look at FDB's other solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com/, or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

