FDB Recognized as IndyStar Top Workplace for 8th Consecutive Year

Employees praise the company's people-first culture and its patient-centered mission to improve medication decision support for better outcomes

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced today it has been recognized as a Top Workplace for 2024 in central Indiana by The Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces awards program. This is the eighth consecutive year the company has been recognized with the award.

FDB was selected by The Indianapolis Star as one of the Top Workplaces for 2024 in the small workplaces category among companies and organizations across a 23-county region in central Indiana. While headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., FDB also has offices in Indianapolis, Ind., in addition to Durham, N.C., the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and India.

The Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. FDB employees rated the company highly on 15 employee engagement culture drivers, including alignment, execution, and connection. In their feedback, FDB employees praised the supportive, people-first company culture and that FDB solutions directly contribute to positive patient outcomes through the delivery of trusted and meaningful drug and clinical decision support to physicians, pharmacists, nurses and other healthcare decision-makers.

"I am proud and humbled to say that our recognition as a Top Workplace is a direct reflection of our deeply collaborative and innovative culture," said FDB President Bob Katter. "At FDB, we believe our greatest strength lies in our collective efforts, where every team member's contribution is vital to our success. We have cultivated an environment that not only encourages but also expects open dialogue and idea-sharing, fostering a workplace where innovation is a daily practice."

"Our employees are the heart of our organization," Katter continued, "and it's their dedication that propels us forward. This honor is a testament to their passion and commitment to making FDB not just a great place to work, but also a place to thrive and make a difference in healthcare."

The FDB team, which includes many pharmacists and other highly credentialed clinicians and knowledge specialists, is working together to create and deliver the world's most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires and illuminates critical medication decisions.

FDB solutions equip clinicians with patient-specific medication guidance to improve medication safety and outcomes for all patients. The company also enables prescribers, pharmacists and others to provide simplified, personalized medication instructions to patients in any of 33 languages, which helps to break down health literacy barriers for patients with limited English proficiency and improves adherence to medication regimens. In addition, FDB offers a new cloud-native ePrescribing network that facilitates greater opportunities for innovation and collaboration among participants to ensure the seamless flow of critical medication prescription information, benefits verification, and clinical decision support between prescribers, payers, and pharmacies.

FDB, a Hearst Health company, has earned the loyalty of its workforce during its more than 45-year history through its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, and to its core values of problem-solving, collaboration, and reliability.

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) creates and delivers the world's most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires, and illuminates critical medication decisions. We collaborate with our partners to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. FDB Vela is a cloud-native electronic prescribing network that enables the seamless flow of critical medication prescription information, benefits verification, and clinical decision support between prescribers, payers, and pharmacies.

To learn more about FDB Vela, please visit https://www.fdbvela.com. For a complete look at FDB's other solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com/, or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

